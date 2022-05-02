Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley's William Ong takes 3rd place in Mid-Penn 3A tournament

HARRISBURG — The school buses in an adjacent lot groaned and hissed and beeped to life Monday afternoon in the middle of the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A boys tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School. Contrasting the cacophony was the steady thud of each forehand shot from Cumberland Valley junior William Ong.
Ong used a strong forehand to defeat Mechanicsburg’s William Johnston, 6-0, 6-1, for third place in the conference’s top singles bracket. Ong’s bronze medal complemented finals victories by teammates Ross Kluger (2 Singles) and Bhavpreet Singh and Sami Khattar (1 Doubles).
“I’m a bit more powerful now,” Ong said of his progression, “but I’m starting to lack on my consistency. I need to work on that.”
Utilizing his heavy forehand shot and a strong serve, Ong took the first set against Johnston without dropping a game.
Johnston, a junior, took Ong to deuce to open the second set and took one game in the series.
“It was all about trying to make him work a little bit,” he said, “and keeping the game going as long as possible.”
Through the noise from the school buses in the adjacent lot, Ong finished off the match. Both players qualified for the District 3 singles tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.
“It’s another year,” said Ong, who reached the district quarterfinals last year. “I hope to do better than last year, place higher, maybe win it this time.”
While Ong took third place in the 1 Singles bracket, Kluger claimed the 2 Singles title, defeating Central Dauphin’s Elijah Noll, 6-2, 6-2 in the final.
“I tried to come to net more,” Kluger said. “I was not as confident in my volleys at the start of the season, but in this one, I attempted to come to net more, especially with the forehand.“
Ong and Kluger also reached the Mid-Penn’s District Doubles final, falling to singles champion Aidan Mahaffrey and Tyler Mahaffrey of Palmyra, 6-2, 6-1. They qualified for the district doubles tournament scheduled for May 13 and 14 in Hershey. The Eagles captured the 1 Doubles title when Bhavpreet Singh and Sami Kazi defeated Palmyra’s Nolan Ciesielka and Cole Heisey in a three-set showdown, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
“We just had to forget about the (second) set and regroup,” Singh said, “gather our thoughts and feelings and just take it one point at a time. And in the crucial games, we just had to be more composed.”
The duo fell behind 5-4 but rallied to win the final three games to claim the title. Kazi missed three shots at the net in the deciding game, but with his teammate serving, put away the final chance to punctuate the victory.
“We’ve known each other for a while,” Kazi said, “so the chemistry has been there.”
In all, the Eagles — who qualified for the District 3 team tournament scheduled to begin Thursday with a first-round match against Twin Valley (2 p.m., Hershey Racquet Club) — sent two more finalists to the court Monday. Ryan Thomas dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Palmyra’s Aidan Mark in the 3 Singles final, and Ayush Tripathi and Nikhil Khattar fell to Hershey’s Monty Hanford and Matthew Carrera, 6-2, 6-2.
“We have a really deep roster,” Kluger said. “Heading into it, we all felt like we had a shot at winning.”
1 of 15
Carlisle CV Tennis 3.jpg
Cumberland Valley's William Ong returns a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar plays up at the net in his doubles match with Ayush Tripathi against Carlisle's Ben Howland and Christian Moore in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Christian Moore, back, returns a volley as Ben Howland plays up at the net during their double match against Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
The Eagles swept the Thundering Herd, 5-0, in Monday's Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley.
1 of 15
Carlisle CV Tennis 3.jpg
Cumberland Valley's William Ong returns a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 1.jpg
Cumberland Valley's William Ong serves to Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 2.jpg
Cumberland Valley's William Ong runs down a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 4.jpg
Carlisle's Rob Wellmon returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's William Ong in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 5.jpg
Carlisle's Rob Wellmon returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's William Ong in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 6.jpg
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger hits the ball to Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 7.jpg
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger plays up at the net against Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 8.jpg
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a serve from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 9.jpg
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match earlier this season at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 10.jpg
Carlisle's Atticus Renault returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 11.jpg
Carlisle's Atticus Renault returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 12.jpg
Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas hits the ball back to Carlisle's Atticus Renault in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 13.jpg
Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas hits the ball back to Carlisle's Atticus Renault in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 14.jpg
Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar plays up at the net in his doubles match with Ayush Tripathi against Carlisle's Ben Howland and Christian Moore in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 15.jpg
Carlisle's Christian Moore, back, returns a volley as Ben Howland plays up at the net during their double match against Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
With the final day for matches to count toward District 3 power rankings set for April 27, here’s a look at where each Sentinel-area team stands in hopes of qualifying for the postseason team tournament.