Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley's Ong and Kluger finish 3rd in district doubles, qualify for states

Cumberland Valley's William Ong and Ross Kluger extended their boys tennis season.

The Eagle pair finished third in the District 3 Class 3A Doubles Tournament Saturday, qualifying for the state doubles tournament scheduled for May 27-28 at Hershey Racquet Club.

Saturday in Hershey, Ong and Kluger defeated Cedar Crest's Rocco Shkreli and Garrett Muraika 6-4, 6-1 in the third-place match after falling 7-5, 6-1 to top-seeded Aidan Mahaffey and Tyler Mahaffey in the semifinals. The Palmyra pair went on to defeat Dallastown's Hayden Koons and Daniel Wu 6-2, 7-5 in the title match.

Ong and Kluger were seeded fourth in the tournament. They'll face the District 1 champions in the first round of states Match 27.

