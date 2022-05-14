Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley's Ong and Kluger finish 3rd in district doubles, qualify for states

Cumberland Valley's William Ong and Ross Kluger extended their boys tennis season.
The Eagle pair finished third in the District 3 Class 3A Doubles Tournament Saturday, qualifying for the state doubles tournament scheduled for May 27-28 at Hershey Racquet Club.
Saturday in Hershey, Ong and Kluger defeated Cedar Crest's Rocco Shkreli and Garrett Muraika 6-4, 6-1 in the third-place match after falling 7-5, 6-1 to top-seeded Aidan Mahaffey and Tyler Mahaffey in the semifinals. The Palmyra pair went on to defeat Dallastown's Hayden Koons and Daniel Wu 6-2, 7-5 in the title match.
Ong and Kluger were seeded fourth in the tournament. They'll face the District 1 champions in the first round of states Match 27.
Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar plays up at the net in his doubles match with Ayush Tripathi against Carlisle's Ben Howland and Christian Moore in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Christian Moore, back, returns a volley as Ben Howland plays up at the net during their double match against Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
The Eagles swept the Thundering Herd, 5-0, in Monday's Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley.
Cumberland Valley's William Ong returns a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's William Ong serves to Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's William Ong runs down a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match earlier this season at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Rob Wellmon returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's William Ong in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger hits the ball to Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger plays up at the net against Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a 2022 Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a serve from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match earlier this season at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas hits the ball back to Carlisle's Atticus Renault in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
