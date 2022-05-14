 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Tennis

Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley's Ong and Kluger finish 3rd in district doubles, qualify for states

Cumberland Valley's William Ong

Cumberland Valley's William Ong returns a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in an April 4 Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School. 

Cumberland Valley's William Ong and Ross Kluger extended their boys tennis season.

The Eagle pair finished third in the District 3 Class 3A Doubles Tournament Saturday, qualifying for the state doubles tournament scheduled for May 27-28 at Hershey Racquet Club.

Saturday in Hershey, Ong and Kluger defeated Cedar Crest's Rocco Shkreli and Garrett Muraika 6-4, 6-1 in the third-place match after falling 7-5, 6-1 to top-seeded Aidan Mahaffey and Tyler Mahaffey in the semifinals. The Palmyra pair went on to defeat Dallastown's Hayden Koons and Daniel Wu 6-2, 7-5 in the title match.

Ong and Kluger were seeded fourth in the tournament. They'll face the District 1 champions in the first round of states Match 27.

The Eagles swept the Thundering Herd, 5-0, in Monday's Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley.

