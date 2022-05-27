 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley's Ong and Kluger fall in first round of PIAA doubles tournament

Carlisle CV Tennis 7.jpg

Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger plays up at the net against Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a 2022 Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

Cumberland Valley’s William Ong and Ross Kluger dropped their Class 3A opening-round match at the PIAA Doubles Championships Friday at Hershey Racquet Cluib.

Downingtown West’s Abhiraj Srivastava and Abhineet Srivastava defeated the Eagles duo 7-6(2), 7-5, 6-3. They went on to win their quarterfinal match 6-0, 6-3 against Franklin Regional’s Prerit Yadav and Dhruv Kulkami.

Ong and Kluger finished third at the District 3 doubles championships. They helped Cumberland Valley win the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title and advance to the semifinals of the district’s team tournament.

