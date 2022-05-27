Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley's Ong and Kluger fall in first round of PIAA doubles tournament

Cumberland Valley’s William Ong and Ross Kluger dropped their Class 3A opening-round match at the PIAA Doubles Championships Friday at Hershey Racquet Cluib.

Downingtown West’s Abhiraj Srivastava and Abhineet Srivastava defeated the Eagles duo 7-6(2), 7-5, 6-3. They went on to win their quarterfinal match 6-0, 6-3 against Franklin Regional’s Prerit Yadav and Dhruv Kulkami.

Ong and Kluger finished third at the District 3 doubles championships. They helped Cumberland Valley win the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title and advance to the semifinals of the district’s team tournament.

