Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley's Ong and Kluger advance to District 3 doubles semifinals

CV's William Ong finished third in the Mid-Penn's Class 3A 1 Singles Tournament while the Eagles' Ross Kluger (2 Singles) and Bhravpeet Singh and Sami Kazi (1 Doubles) won their brackets.
Ong was part of the Eagles’ doubles teams last spring that lost in the district third-place match. The top three teams advance to the state tournament scheduled for May 27 and 28 at Hershey Racquet Club.
In Class 2A, Lancaster Catholic’s George Brubaker and Connor Ott, Susquehannock’s Jaydon Grumbine and Trevor Spang, Lancaster Mennonite’s Reece Girdharry and Will Stillman, and Pequea Valley’s Garrett Hann and Dylan Swailes advanced to the semifinals. East Pennsboro’s Matea Jovic and Anthony Huynh entered the tournament as first alternates and won a first-round match against Bermudian Springs’ Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder 6-0, 6-3 before falling to Girdharry and Stillman in the quarterfinals.
Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar plays up at the net in his doubles match with Ayush Tripathi against Carlisle's Ben Howland and Christian Moore in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Christian Moore, back, returns a volley as Ben Howland plays up at the net during their double match against Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
The Eagles swept the Thundering Herd, 5-0, in Monday's Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley.
Cumberland Valley's William Ong returns a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's William Ong serves to Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's William Ong runs down a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match earlier this season at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Rob Wellmon returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's William Ong in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Rob Wellmon returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's William Ong in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger hits the ball to Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger plays up at the net against Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a 2022 Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a serve from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match earlier this season at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Atticus Renault returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Atticus Renault returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas hits the ball back to Carlisle's Atticus Renault in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas hits the ball back to Carlisle's Atticus Renault in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar plays up at the net in his doubles match with Ayush Tripathi against Carlisle's Ben Howland and Christian Moore in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Christian Moore, back, returns a volley as Ben Howland plays up at the net during their double match against Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.