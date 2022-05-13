Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley's Ong and Kluger advance to District 3 doubles semifinals

Cumberland Valley’s William Ong and Ross Kluger advanced to the District 3 Class 3A doubles tournament semifinals with a pair of early round wins Friday at Hershey Racquet Club.

The Eagles duo is scheduled to face Palmyra’s Aidan Mahaffey and Tyler Mahaffey in the semifinals scheduled for 1 p.m. in Hershey, followed by either the championship match or the third-place match.

Seeded fourth, Ong and Kluger defeated Cocalico’s Adam Good and Connor Zook 6-3, 6-1 before topping Twin Valley’s Jackson Bonds and Dylan Bonds 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

The other Class 3A semifinal pits Cedar Crest’s Rocco Shkreli and Garrett Muraika against Dallastown’s Hayden Koons and Daniel Wu.

Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley's William Ong takes 3rd place in Mid-Penn 3A tournament CV's William Ong finished third in the Mid-Penn's Class 3A 1 Singles Tournament while the Eagles' Ross Kluger (2 Singles) and Bhravpeet Singh and Sami Kazi (1 Doubles) won their brackets.

Ong was part of the Eagles’ doubles teams last spring that lost in the district third-place match. The top three teams advance to the state tournament scheduled for May 27 and 28 at Hershey Racquet Club.

In Class 2A, Lancaster Catholic’s George Brubaker and Connor Ott, Susquehannock’s Jaydon Grumbine and Trevor Spang, Lancaster Mennonite’s Reece Girdharry and Will Stillman, and Pequea Valley’s Garrett Hann and Dylan Swailes advanced to the semifinals. East Pennsboro’s Matea Jovic and Anthony Huynh entered the tournament as first alternates and won a first-round match against Bermudian Springs’ Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder 6-0, 6-3 before falling to Girdharry and Stillman in the quarterfinals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0