Cumberland Valley’s Will Ong remained in title contention through the first day of the District 3 Singles Tournament at Hershey Racquet Club.

Ong, representing the top seed out of the Mid-Penn, defeated Ephrata’s Lance Wilson 6-2, 6-1 in the Class 3A first round before advancing past Central York’s Kai McLennan 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. By clinching a top-four finish in the tournament, he qualified for the PIAA Championships scheduled for May 26-27 in Hershey.

The Eagles senior enters Saturday’s district semifinals, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club, where he’ll face Dallastown’s Hayden Koons. The winner will face either Cooper Lehman of Hempfield or Cooper Wheeler of Red Lion in Saturday afternoon’s finals.

Koons, the tournament’s No. 2 overall seed, defeated Cumberland Valley’s Ross Kluger 6-2, 6-1 in the first round.

Four other local players suffered first-round losses. Carlisle’s Arthur DeYoung lost 3-6, 4-6 to Daniel Boone’s Sam Shank. In Class 2A, Trinity’s Jose Centenera dropped a 4-6, 2-6 decision to Hanover’s Charlie Zitto. Mid-Penn champion Matea Jovic of East Pennsboro fell 1-6, 1-6 to Pequea Valley’s Wade Stoltzfus, and Camp Hill’s Clayton Herb fell 2-6, 2-6 to Lancaster Country Day’s Carson Weigle.

Eagles advance in team tournament

Cumberland Valley won its District 3 Class 3A team quarterfinal Thursday against visiting Hershey, 3-2. The No. 2 Eagles (16-0) are scheduled to host No. 3 Dallastown (15-2) in a semifinal match at 4 p.m. Monday at Cumberland Valley.

In the Class 2A team tournament, No. 6 Trinity (14-2) saw its season end with a 4-1 loss to No. 3 Conrad Weiser (17-0).

District doubles postponed

Due to weather and scheduling conflicts, the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A district doubles qualifying tournament was postponed to 3:30 Monday at East Pennsboro. East Pennsboro’s Jovic and Harris Ahmed are scheduled to face Camp Hill’s Herb and Eli Morela in one of the semifinals. The other semifinal features Trinity’s Centenera and Silas Gross against Luke Helman and Ty Grove of James Buchanan.

The top three teams advance to the District 3 Class 2A doubles tournament scheduled for May 12-13 at Hershey Racquet Club.

