Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley's Ong advances, falls in District 3 singles quarterfinal

The boys tennis postseason ended for the Sentinel-area’s singles players Friday afternoon, as local qualifiers posted a 1-5 record in the District 3 Tournament at Hershey Racquet Club.

Cumberland Valley’s William Ong was the only local player to advance beyond the first round with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Cedar Crest’s Viseth Meng in their Class 3A opener. Ong dropped a 7-5, 6-1 decision to Dallastown’s Jonathan Arbittier, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, in the quarterfinals. The two players are scheduled to face off again Tuesday when the Eagles and Wildcats meet in the semifinals of the Class 3A team tournament.

Mechanicsburg’s William Johnston, the other Class 3A local qualifier, was also eliminated by a Dallastown player, falling 6-0, 6-0 to the Wildcats’ Hayden Koons in the first round. Koons entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed and went on to advance to Saturday’s semifinals with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Exeter’s Teddy Snyder. The top four seeds – Arbittier, Koons, Hempfield’s Cooper Lehman (No. 1) and Manheim Township’s Michael Gerogelis (No. 3).

Local players went 0-3 in the Class 2A first round. Camp Hill’s Clayton Herb fell 6-0, 6-0 to Lancaster Country Day’s Nile Abadir, the tournament’s top seed. East Pennsboro’s Matea Jovic dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision to No. 2 Freddie Bloom of Lancaster Country Day, and Trinity’s Andrew Tran won the first set but fell 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 to Brandywine Heights’ Nate Burger.

Abadir, Bloom, No. 4 Armaan Malik of Conrad Weiser, and Donegal’s Akilan Murugesan all advanced to the semifinals.

All semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club with finals to follow.

The District 3 Doubles Tournament is scheduled for May 13 and 14 at Hershey Racquet Club.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

