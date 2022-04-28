Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley, Trinity and East Pennsboro qualify for District 3 Team Tournament

Officials finalized the District 3 power rankings Thursday afternoon to determine the tournament fields for the district's boys tennis team championships, and three Sentinel-area squads qualified for the dance.
Trinity (14-0), which defeated East Pennsboro Wednesday to cap an unbeaten regular season, earned the No. 3 seed in the Class 2A bracket and a first-round match with No. 6 Conrad Weiser (11-2) scheduled for Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.
Despite the loss to the Shamrocks Wednesday, the Panthers (9-2) qualified for districts as the No. 8 seed in Class 2A and open the team tournament with a first-round match against top-seeded Lancaster Country Day (11-1) also scheduled for Wednesday at a site and time to be determined. The Cougars suffered their only loss of the season in a 5-0 decision at Dallastown, the No. 1 seed in Class 3A, on March 30.
The Class 2A semifinals are scheduled for May 9 with the championship at Hershey Racquet Club and third-place match at Racquet Club West in Lancaster scheduled for May 11.
Cumberland Valley (13-2) earned a postseason berth as the No. 5 team in Class 3A and open the tournament with a match against No. 4 Twin Valley (11-0) scheduled for May 5 at a site and time to be determined. The Eagles' two losses came against No. 1 Dallastown April 20 and No. 3 Palmyra April 5.
The Class 3A semifinals are scheduled for May 10 at Hershey Racquet Club, which is also scheduled to host the May 11 championship match. The third-place match is scheduled for May 11 at Racquet Club West.
The top three teams from each bracket earn berths in the PIAA team tournament.
Note: Story will be updated with the official brackets when released.
Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar plays up at the net in his doubles match with Ayush Tripathi against Carlisle's Ben Howland and Christian Moore in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Christian Moore, back, returns a volley as Ben Howland plays up at the net during their double match against Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
The Eagles swept the Thundering Herd, 5-0, in Monday's Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley.
Carlisle CV Tennis 3.jpg
Cumberland Valley's William Ong returns a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 1.jpg
Cumberland Valley's William Ong serves to Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 2.jpg
Cumberland Valley's William Ong runs down a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 4.jpg
Carlisle's Rob Wellmon returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's William Ong in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 5.jpg
Carlisle CV Tennis 6.jpg
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger hits the ball to Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 7.jpg
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger plays up at the net against Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 8.jpg
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a serve from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 9.jpg
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match earlier this season at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 10.jpg
Carlisle's Atticus Renault returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 11.jpg
Carlisle CV Tennis 12.jpg
Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas hits the ball back to Carlisle's Atticus Renault in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle CV Tennis 13.jpg
Carlisle CV Tennis 14.jpg
Carlisle CV Tennis 15.jpg
