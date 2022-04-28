 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Tennis

Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley, Trinity and East Pennsboro qualify for District 3 Team Tournament

Tennis stock
Sentinel File

Officials finalized the District 3 power rankings Thursday afternoon to determine the tournament fields for the district's boys tennis team championships, and  three Sentinel-area squads qualified for the dance.

Trinity (14-0), which defeated East Pennsboro Wednesday to cap an unbeaten regular season, earned the No. 3 seed in the Class 2A bracket and a first-round match with No. 6 Conrad Weiser (11-2) scheduled for Wednesday at a site and time to be determined. 

Despite the loss to the Shamrocks Wednesday, the Panthers (9-2) qualified for districts as the No. 8 seed in Class 2A and open the team tournament with a first-round match against top-seeded Lancaster Country Day (11-1) also scheduled for Wednesday at a site and time to be determined. The Cougars suffered their only loss of the season in a 5-0 decision at Dallastown, the No. 1 seed in Class 3A, on March 30.

The Class 2A semifinals are scheduled for May 9 with the championship at Hershey Racquet Club and third-place match at Racquet Club West in Lancaster scheduled for May 11. 

People are also reading…

Cumberland Valley (13-2) earned a postseason berth as the No. 5 team in Class 3A and open the tournament with a match against No. 4 Twin Valley (11-0) scheduled for May 5 at a site and time to be determined. The Eagles' two losses came against No. 1 Dallastown April 20 and No. 3 Palmyra April 5.

The Class 3A semifinals are scheduled for May 10 at Hershey Racquet Club, which is also scheduled to host the May 11 championship match. The third-place match is scheduled for May 11 at Racquet Club West.

The top three teams from each bracket earn berths in the PIAA team tournament.

Note: Story will be updated with the official brackets when released.

Boys Tennis: Carlisle caps regular season with win over Red Lion

Photos: Carlisle at Cumberland Valley tennis

The Eagles swept the Thundering Herd, 5-0, in Monday's Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley.

1 of 15

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
