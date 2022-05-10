 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Tennis

Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley falls to Dallastown in district team semifinals

Carlisle CV Tennis 14.jpg

Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar plays up at the net in his doubles match with Ayush Tripathi against Carlisle's Ben Howland and Christian Moore in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

For the second time in less than a month, Cumberland Valley’s boys tennis team suffered a loss to Dallastown. Tuesday’s 4-0 setback at Hershey Racquet Club denied the Eagles a bid for a district team title.

Instead, the Eagles (14-3) will play for third place in the District 3 Class 3A tournament Wednesday with a state-tournament berth on the line when they visit Cedar Crest (14-3) for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Dallastown (20-0), advancing to face Palmyra (17-0) in a championship bout set for 3:30 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club, swept the singles matches in Tuesday’s semifinal. Jonathan Arbittier defeated Cumberland Valley’s William Ong 6-2, 6-1, at No. 1 singles while Hayden Koons defeated Ross Kluger 6-1, 6-1, and Daniel Wu defeated Ryan Thomas 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches.

In doubles, the Wildcats’ No. 2 team of Bobby Nicholson and Anand Patel defeated Cumberland Valley’s Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi 6-0, 6-1.

The No. 1 doubles match was unfinished when Dallastown clinched the match.

In Wednesday’s Class 2A team final, Lancaster Country Day is scheduled to face Conrad Weiser at 2 p.m. in Hershey.

The Eagles swept the Thundering Herd, 5-0, in Monday's Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
