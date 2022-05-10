Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley falls to Dallastown in district team semifinals

For the second time in less than a month, Cumberland Valley’s boys tennis team suffered a loss to Dallastown. Tuesday’s 4-0 setback at Hershey Racquet Club denied the Eagles a bid for a district team title.

Instead, the Eagles (14-3) will play for third place in the District 3 Class 3A tournament Wednesday with a state-tournament berth on the line when they visit Cedar Crest (14-3) for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Dallastown (20-0), advancing to face Palmyra (17-0) in a championship bout set for 3:30 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club, swept the singles matches in Tuesday’s semifinal. Jonathan Arbittier defeated Cumberland Valley’s William Ong 6-2, 6-1, at No. 1 singles while Hayden Koons defeated Ross Kluger 6-1, 6-1, and Daniel Wu defeated Ryan Thomas 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches.

In doubles, the Wildcats’ No. 2 team of Bobby Nicholson and Anand Patel defeated Cumberland Valley’s Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi 6-0, 6-1.

The No. 1 doubles match was unfinished when Dallastown clinched the match.

In Wednesday’s Class 2A team final, Lancaster Country Day is scheduled to face Conrad Weiser at 2 p.m. in Hershey.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

