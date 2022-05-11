Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley drops 3-2 decision to Cedar Crest in district team third-place match

The Cumberland Valley boys tennis team fell in the District 3 Class 3A team third-place match Wednesday, a 3-2 decision to Cedar Crest.

The Eagles two victories came from No. 1 and 2 singles while the Falcons swept the doubles matches and corralled the win in No. 3 singles.

From No. 1 singles action, Mid-Penn Conference bronze medal winner William Ong defeated Rocco Shkreli with commanding 6-0, 6-0 victories.

In No. 2 singles, Ross Kluger nearly matched his Eagle counterpart’s outcome, topping Cedar Crest’s Viseth Meng 6-0, 6-1.

Charlie Robbins took 6-3, 6-2 decisions over CV’s Ryan Thomas in No. 3 singles and the teams of Garrett Muraika and Jozef Shkreli and Sam Malay and Micah Zeisloft polished off the third-place finish for the Falcons. Muraika and Jozef Shkreli clamped down on Bhavpreet Singh and Sami Kazi for 6-2, 6-4 wins in No. 1 doubles. Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Truoathi challenged Malay and Zeisloft for a 6-3 Set 1 win in No. 2 doubles before the Cedar Crest duo righted the ship and blitzed the CV pair with 6-2, 6-4 wins.

In lieu of the defeat, the Eagles missed the cutoff to qualify for the state team tournament.

Elsewhere, Dallastown captured the 3A title with a 3-0 triumph over Palmyra. In 2A, Lancaster Country Day was crowned champion by outlasting Conrad Weiser 3-2.

