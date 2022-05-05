Boys Tennis: Cumberland Valley advances in District 3 team tournament

The Cumberland Valley boys tennis team advanced in the District 3 Class 3A team tournament with a 3-2 win over Twin Valley in Thursday's quarterfinal match at Hershey Racquet Club.

In the Class 2A quarterfinals, East Pennsboro dropped a 4-0 decision to top-seeded Lancaster Country Day.

Cumberland Valley (14-2) swept its doubles matches, as Bhavpreet Singh and Sami Kazi defeated Twin Valley's Austin Rutherford and Luke Bailey, 6-0, 6-2, and Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi rallied from a first-set loss to defeat the Raiders' Carson Kane and Brendan Gallagher, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

William Ong won his No. 1 singles match against Twin Valley's Jackson Bonds, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, while the Raiders (13-1) scored their only team point with Charles Beebe's 6-1, 7-6(4) victory over Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas at No. 3 singles.

The Eagles advance to face top-seeded Dallastown (19-0) in the semifinals scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hershey Racquet Club.

Lancaster Country Day (13-1) swept the singles Thursday in a match played at Conestoga Valley. Nile Abadir defeated East Pennsboro's Matea Jovic, 6-0, 6-0 while Fred Bloom defeated Anthony Huynh (6-0, 6-1) and Cason Weigle topped Josh Steinhart (6-2, 6-0).

In doubles, the Cougars' Gonzalo Diez Villarino and Aryan Kalidindi defeated East Pennsboro's Ethan Bonsall and Breydon Maggio, 6-0, 6-3, ending the team postseason for the Panthers (9-3).

The tennis postseason continues with the District 3 singles tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.

