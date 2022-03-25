Boys Tennis: Carlisle edges Mechanicsburg 3-2 in nonleague match

Carlisle sophomore Atticus Renault could feel himself tighten as his grip on the decisive match at No. 3 singles loosened in a cold and blustery nonleague match at Mechanicsburg Friday afternoon.

He needed to regroup.

And he did.

Renault loosened up and regained control against the Wildcats’ Andrew Wetherhold, moving toward the net while matching the senior’s patience to secure a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 victory and clinch a 3-2 decision for the Thundering Herd.

“I just generally played more aggressively, played more carefree,” Renault said. “That was the key.”

Renault’s clinching victory piggybacked off Arthur DeYoung’s 6-3, 6-2 win over Gabe Fatzinger at No. 2 singles and a 6-0, 6-4 win authored by Luke Moore and Christian Moore at No. 2 doubles against Xavier Karlsen and Dylan Andersen. It bumped the Thundering Herd’s early season record to 2-2.

“It’s a good win,” Carlisle coach Seng Pham said, “but Mechanicsburg, they gave us a challenge. They’re a good team. It could have gone either way today.”

The shorthanded Wildcats (0-5), who have not fielded their entire starting lineup in the first two weeks of the regular season, earned a doubles split when Colin Flack and Evan Davis took a 6-2, 6-0 decision over Carlisle’s Ben Howland and Kane Muzik. Will Johnston grinded out a 7-6 (7-0), 6-3 win over Carlisle’s Rob Wellmon in a No. 1 singles showdown that matched the wind’s shifts and surges.

“This is definitely going to be one of my most challenging matches this year,” Johnston said, “so this was important.”

Johnston jumped to a 4-1 first-set lead before Wellmon took the next four games. The two traded games to take the first set to tiebreak.

“I was just thinking, ‘If I lose this tiebreak, I’m going to lose the match,’” Johnston said. “’This is so important because if he wins, he gets the momentum. I’ve got to take it right here, right now and play my best.’”

Johnston broke Wellmon’s serve to open the tiebreak, and the points piled up from there.

“After I won those first two points,” Johnston said, “especially on his serve right away, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can actually do this.’ And I just kept winning points.”

Johnston built a 3-1 lead in the second set before Wellmon rode a wave of momentum to tie it at 3-3.

“Rob’s a fighter,” Pham said. “His opponent played tough and had a better day today, but Rob is always competing.”

Johnston weathered the run and mixed up his shots to finish off the victory.

“Will’s a thinking man out there,” Mechanicsburg coach Brian Miller said. “He’s always figuring out, ‘What’s the best way to play this guy?’ He adjusts his game, and it worked well for him today.”

While Johnston capped his victory, Renault and Wetherhold worked through a back-and-forth third set. Pham and a few of the Carlisle players migrated over to offer their support.

“Encouragement definitely helps from coaches and the fans,” Renault said. “It reminds you that they’re always there with you. It keeps you loose. When you’re by yourself, it can be very lonely. Tennis is a very lonely sport, so it’s nice to have people around you to keep you loose.”

Renault took his loose, yet aggressive, approach to win the final two games.

“He definitely stepped up,” Pham said. “He came to the net against his opponent on certain shots where opportunities came to him. With him coming in against a person who’s very patient and very consistent, him coming in made a difference”

The Thundering Herd looks to build on the momentum of their second straight win with three matches over three days beginning Monday. Mechanicsburg, in its first season since the death of coach Pat Smith, also looks to build on the lessons it learned from an early season grind that included matches against State College and undefeated Cumberland Valley.

“We’ve had sicknesses and people away, and that really hurt us,” Miller said. “Next week, we get everybody back. I’m hoping to start fresh and start winning.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

