Boys Tennis: Carlisle caps regular season with win over Red Lion

Carlisle’s boys tennis team wrapped up its regular season with a flourish Monday afternoon, defeating visiting Red Lion 4-1 in a nonleague match.

The Thundering Herd (10-4) rattled off five wins in their final six matches and won 10 of 12 after opening the season with back-to-back losses to Hershey and Palmyra to open the season.

Red Lion (12-2) entered the match ranked No. 5 in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings. Its only loss prior to Monday came against top-ranked Dallastown.

Arthur DeYoung and Atticus Renault earned wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles for Carlisle in Monday’s match. DeYoung dropped the first set Red Lion’s Andre Nadea before winning the next two in a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory. Renault topped the Lions’ George Keene 6-3, 7-5.

The Thundering Herd also swept the varsity doubles matches, as Luke Moore and Kane Muzik defeated Parker Keiser and Paul Lehman 6-4, 6-0, and Ben Howland and Christian Moore downed Zane Stambaugh and Liam Lynch 6-1, 6-0.

Cooper Wheeler earned Red Lion’s lone team point with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Carlisle’s Rob Wellmon at No. 1 singles.

The Herd’s players look to ride the momentum into the individual postseason, which begins with the Mid-Penn Tournament scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Monday. Class 3A’s early round matches are scheduled to take place at Central Dauphin and CD East before all of Monday’s finals shift to CD East.

