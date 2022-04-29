Boys Tennis: Bishop McDevitt's Jon Tang defeats Trinity's Andrew Tran for Mid-Penn Class 2A singles title

Trinity’s Andrew Tran was on the proverbial ropes in the third set of Friday morning’s Mid-Penn Class 2A singles championship match, but he kept fighting. The sophomore denied Bishop McDevitt’s Jon Tang the potential clinching point on five occasions.

On his sixth crack at match point, Tang found his opening. He approached the net with a slice and answered a lob from Tran with an emphatic overhead smash to punctuate a 7-3(3), 2-6, 6-4 victory for the conference title at East Pennsboro.

“It was the best feeling in the world,” Tang said. “I saw that lob, and I knew I had the win.”

The win unfolded over two hours and 15 minutes of resilient tennis. Tran had entered the match with a perfect 15-0 season record in singles play, including a pair of straight-set wins over Tang in the Mid-Penn regular season.

“I think I had a lot more on the line this time,” Tang said. “It’s a really nice day, and yesterday, I played a really good match (in the semifinals), so I thought I had everything going for me.”

Tang, nursing a leg injury, leaned on his experience and played to his strengths, challenging Tran by coming to the net.

“He’s a really good baseline player,” Tang said. “I don’t think I could beat him at the baseline if I just played back. The net’s my strong suit, so I know that if I push the net, I kind of have the advantage, and I kind of have to play in to that.”

It worked. After falling behind 3-1 in the feeling-out games of the first set, Tang found his groove, forcing a tiebreak.

“In the first set, I definitely didn’t play my game,” Tran said. “I was defensive the whole time. I don’t think I had one offensive shot, and he just took advantage of that.”

Tran also felt the weight of his own errors. A pair of shots that sailed out of bounds and a double fault helped Tang build a 5-1 lead in the tiebreak.

“I gave up a lot of free points,” Tran said, “a lot of open ones where I just got cocky and tried to put it away without thinking.”

Tran rallied to win six of the final seven games in the second set to force a third and challenge Tang to weather the run.

“He was hitting hard,” Tang said, “so I just kind of had to play conservatively and play defensively, hit some shots back and just wait for an opening to come in and look for a winner.”

Tang won the first game of the third set and never trailed the rest of the way, as the two combatants – who first met four years ago and who train together through USTA programs in the offseason, traded shots for the Mid-Penn title.

“He knew how to play me,” Tran said. “He knew I didn’t like slices and low balls coming up to the net. Once I started missing at the net, I became hesitant with going to the net and finishing shots. … I think he was a lot smarter about how he played today compared to me.”

Both finalists, as well as Camp Hill's Clayton Herb — who won Friday's third-place match by walkover — earned berths in the District 3 Class 2A singles tournament scheduled for May 6-7 at Hershey Racquet Club.

Other finals

.@EP_Panthers Anthony Huynh is the @Mid_Penn's Class 2A 2 Singles champion with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Trinity's Jose Centenera. pic.twitter.com/KzADu6hX6v — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) April 29, 2022

East Pennsboro’s Anthony Huynh also pulled off a three-set victory, winning the 2 Singles final on his home court with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 decision against Trinity’s Jose Centenera.

“I just tried to get every ball back with a little bit of pace,” he said. “In my past matches, I just kind of sliced everything, but I tried to be aggressive this time.”

Huynh had lost a pair of regular-season matches to Centenera, including a 3-6, 2-6 setback when the teams played a Mid-Penn Colonial match Wednesday.

“I just tried something new today,” Huynh said. “I tried to be more aggressive than I was in past matches, and I think I did better this time.”

.@thsshamrocks' Silas Gross is the @Mid_Penn's Class 2A 3 Singles champion. He defeated East Penn's Josh Steinhart 6-4, 6-3. pic.twitter.com/QCb1qNNwEt — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) April 29, 2022

Like Tran, Trinity’s Silas Gross entered Friday with an unbeaten season record on the line. He defeated East Pennsboro’s Josh Steinhart 6-4, 6-3 for the 3 Singles title.

“I was doubles last year,” Gross said, “and it’s a big step up, so it’s a big accomplishment for me.”

Gross won the final six games after falling behind 3-0 in the second set.

“It’s a mind game,” he said. “He got me down 3-0, and that was scary, especially in the second set, but I got back up.”

Trinity swept the Doubles 1 and Doubles 2 finals, as Ivan LaForme and Jackson Bayley remained unbeaten with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Middletown’s Ethan Witmyer and Aidan Shaffer, and the Shamrocks’ Zane Kannampully and Luke Schiffer topped Middletown’s Luke LeKites and Ayden Harper 6-3, 6-4.

