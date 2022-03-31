Boys Tennis: A team-by-team look at the 2022 season

The 2022 boys tennis season is underway.

As Sentinel-area teams gear up for the heart of the schedule with division races playing out and postseason berths on the line, here’s an update on each team with key players and notes.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

CARLISLE THUNDERING HERD

Coach: Seng Pham

Record: 4-2 (2-0)

Key returning players: Rob Wellmon, sr.; Arthur DeYoung, jr.

Key losses: Jesse Beck, Ethan Ploetz.

Top newcomers: n/a

Outlook: Wellmon and DeYoung headline a lineup that features five sophomores. Their growth could determine the Thundering Herd’s prospects as a team.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES

Coach: Nick Mallos

Record: 6-0 (3-0)

Key returning players: William Ong, jr.; Ross Kluger, so.; Ryan Thomas, so.; Blavpreet Singh, so.

Key losses: Vivek Sirianis, Jin Ko, Mitchell Taylor, Nayan Kunche.

Top newcomers: Sami Zazi, jr.; Nikhil Khattar, jr.; Ayush Tripathi, so.; Sean Carnal, sr..

Outlook: Despite a dearth of seniors in their lineup, the Eagles, who have not lost an individual match in their last five outings, have plenty of experience. Ong is coming off a sophomore season that reached the district quarterfinals.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

CEDAR CLIFF COLTS

Coach: Joseph Diminick

Record: 2-3 (2-2)

Key returning players: Kurt Schaeffer, James Bechtel, Hunter Knosky.

Key losses: n/a

Top newcomers: n/a

Outlook: Schaeffer gives the Colts stability as a senior at No. 1 singles. Cedar Cliff won its first two matches of the season before dropping its last three.

MECHANICSBURG WILDCATS

Coach: Brian Miller

Record: 2-5 (1-1)

Key returning players: Evan Davis, jr.; Gabe Fatzinger, jr.; Colin Flack, sr.; Will Garvin, jr.; Will Johnston, jr.; Andrew Wetherhold, sr.

Key losses: Ben McCrea.

Top newcomers: Xavier Karlen, jr.

Outlook: Johnston headlines a pack of experienced Wildcats whose longtime coach, Pat Smith, died last spring at age 74. Mechanicsburg started 0-5 before sweeping Chambersburg and Northern this week.

NORTHERN POLAR BEARS

Coach: Tom Seltzer

Record: 1-5 (0-3)

Key returning players: Omar Zia, sr.; Braedon Rudy, so.; Steven Fiscus, jr.; Harrison Garverick, jr.; Jason Cromer, so.; Logan Dohner, so.

Key losses: Camden Kidwell, Rudy Schaeffer, Thomas Walsh, Collin Brennan.

Top newcomers: Gavin Moyer, so.; Samuel Kessinger, fr.; Andrew Rosewag, fr.

Outlook: The Polar Bears, who lost their top three singles players last year, have a steep hill to climb in the tough Keystone Division, but they have room to grow and players with potential.

RED LAND PATRIOTS

Coach: Randy Bixler

Record: 3-4 (1-3)

Key returning players: Billy Carlisle, Tyler Close, Nik Petrides

Key losses: Vince Landis, J.T. Crocenzi,

Top newcomers: n/a

Outlook: The Patriots, looking to make strides, opened their season with a win against Northern. They ran into the one-two Keystone punch of Palmyra and Hershey this week.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

CAMP HILL LIONS

Coach: Greg Herb

Record: 2-2 (2-2)

Key returning players: Clayton Herb, jr.; Duck Mueller, sr.; Gavin Dais, sr.; Eli Morela, so.

Key losses: Josh Pantaloni, Marko Balic, Cam Ochs.

Top newcomers: Ian Lentz, fr.; Blair Tronger, fr.

Outlook: With the loss of Pantaloni, a four-time conference champion and state qualifier, the Lions look to reload as their players grow into new roles.

EAST PENNSBORO PANTHERS

Coach: Pat Forsburg

Record: 4-1 (4-1)

Key returning players: Matea Jovic, jr.; Anthony Huynh, sr., Josh Steinhart, sr.

Key losses: Zach Martinez, Scott Borman, Grant Anderson, Trevor Smith.

Top newcomers: Ethan Bonsall, jr.; Harris Ahmed, jr.; Logan Challenger, jr.; Benson Dang, jr.; Breydon Maggio, jr.

Outlook: Coming off their second consecutive division crown, the Panthers advanced to the district semifinals and ultimately finished fourth. With a lineup packed with juniors, they won their first four matches before Wednesday’s loss to Trinity. The Panthers host the Shamrocks in the final match of the regular season scheduled for April 21.

TRINITY SHAMROCKS

Coach: Tony Cooper

Record: 4-0 (4-0)

Key returning players: Jose Centenera, jr.; Silas Gross, jr.

Key losses: Adam Warren, Tommy Hallahan, Nick Schiffer, Declan Cudahy, Matt Jones.

Top newcomers: Andrew Tran, so.

Outlook: The young but experienced Shamrocks stormed through their first four matches to take the top spot in the Colonial standings early.

