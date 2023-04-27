Friday’s Mid-Penn boys tennis tournament rounds have been postponed to Monday.

Conference officials announced the postponement Thursday, citing the inclement weather in the forecast.

The adjusted schedule pushes the Class 2A finals for No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles, as well as the district doubles semifinals and finals, to 10 a.m. Monday at East Pennsboro. The No. 1 singles final pits East Pennsboro’s Matea Jovic against Camp Hill’s Clayton Herb. At No. 2 singles, Trinity’s Silas Gross is set to face Camp Hill’s Eli Morela.

Herb and Morela, and Jovic and Harris Ahmed are two of the semifinalist teams in the Class 2A district doubles. Occupying the other end of the bracket are Trinity’s Gross and Jose Centenera and James Buchanan’s Luke Helman and Ty Grove.

The Class 3A tournament is scheduled to resume Monday at 8:30 a.m. at CD East. Cumberland Valley’s William Ong, the No. 2 seed at No. 1 singles, is the lone Sentinel-area player in title contention in the top bracket. He looks to advance to Tuesday afternoon’s title match when he faces Palmyra’s Tyler Mahaffey in Monday’s semifinal. Other local players still competing in their respective brackets are Mechanicsburg’s Gabe Fatzinger and Carlisle’s Atticus Renault at No. 2 singles, Cumberland Valley’s Sami Kazi at No. 3 singles, Cumberland Valley’s team at No. 2 doubles and teams from Carlisle, Cedar Cliff and Cumberland Valley in the district doubles quarterfinals.

Five local athletes received hardware in Class 2A finals played Thursday. Camp Hill’s Xavier Jackson won the No. 3 singles title, and Trinity’s Ivan Laforme and Jackson Bayley won the No. 1 doubles title. East Pennsboro’s Ethan Bonsall and Breydon Maggio were the No. 1 doubles runners-up.

