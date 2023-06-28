With the book on the 2023 high school boys tennis season officially closed, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2023 All-Sentinel Boys Tennis Team which includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Will Ong, sr., Cumberland Valley

In his third year playing in the No. 1 singles slot for the Eagles, Ong forged a path to individual success and helped the Eagles soar as a team. Ong struck bronze in the Mid-Penn singles tournament for the second straight year and took fourth place in the District 3 Class 3A singles tournament. He also reached the District 3 Class 3A district-qualifying doubles final alongside Ross Kluger and helped Cumberland Valley capture a Mid-Penn Commonwealth title for the third straight season. 2022 All-Sentinel Player of the Year.

Coach of the Year

Nick Mallos, Cumberland Valley

The Eagles’ string of success under Mallos continued with another stellar spring. Cumberland Valley captured its third straight Mid-Penn Commonwealth crown, finished fourth in the District 3 Class 3A team tournament and a berth in the state team tournament. Mallos’ players won Mid-Penn titles in the No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles brackets.

First Team

Arthur DeYoung, sr., Carlisle

Taking over the No. 1 singles slot for the Thundering Herd for his senior season, DeYoung reached the quarterfinals of the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A singles tournament. He and teammate Atticus Renault also advanced to the quarterfinals of the conference’s district qualifying doubles tournament and finished sixth overall. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Clayton Herb, sr., Camp Hill

Herb charged to the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A singles final and took champion Matea Jovic to three sets in the title match. From the top of the Lions’ ladder, Herb also joined teammate Eli Morela in the Mid-Penn’s district qualifying doubles tournament, where the Camp Hill duo finished fourth overall. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Matea Jovic, sr., East Pennsboro

The returning No. 1 singles player in Pat Forsburg’s East Pennsboro lineup, Jovic charged to a Mid-Penn Class 2A title, outlasting Camp Hill ace Clayton Herb in a final that went three sets. Jovic also qualified for the District 3 Class 2A singles tournament for the first time and joined teammate Harris Ahmed in a runner-up finish in the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A district qualifying doubles bracket. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Sami Kazi, sr., Cumberland Valley

Kazi capped his high school career in style. With Will Ong sidelined due to injury, Kazi joined teammate Ross Kluger on a doubles run to the District 3 Class 3A finals and parlayed the second-place finish into a state-tournament berth and a run to the quarterfinals. Individually, Kazi captured the Mid-Penn’s No. 3 singles title. 2022 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Ross Kluger, jr., Cumberland Valley

Kluger won the Mid-Penn’s No. 2 singles title as a sophomore and moved up into the top-flight bracket as a junior, advancing to the quarterfinals before a loss to eventual champion Aiden Mahaffey of Palmyra. Kluger and Sami Kazi also mined silver in the District 3 Class 3A doubles tournament, reached the state quarterfinals and keyed the Eagles’ run to the state team tournament. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Andrew Tran, jr., Trinity

Injured with one week remaining in the regular season, Tran missed a chance to improve on his runner-up finish in the Mid-Penn Class 2A tournament in 2022. He still put together a campaign that helped guide the Shamrocks to a 14-1 regular-season record – with the only loss coming against eventual state champion Lancaster Country Day – and a District 3 team tournament berth. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Honorable Mentions

Xavier Jackson, jr., Camp Hill; Atticus Ranault, jr., Carlisle; James Bechtel, sr., Cedar Cliff; Nikhil Khattar, sr., Cumberland Valley; Parnav Anbalagan, so., Cumberland Valley; Gabe Fatzinger, sr., Mechanicsburg; Will Johnston, sr., Mechanicsburg; Austin Fulton, jr., Red Land; Jose Centenera, sr., Trinity; Silas Gross, sr., Trinity; Ivan Laforme, so., Trinity; Jackson Bayley, jr., Trinity.