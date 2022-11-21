2022 All-Sentinel Girls Tennis Team: Cumberland Valley freshman Riya Srinivas named Player of the Year

With the 2022 high school girls tennis season in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Girls Tennis Team, which includes Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and honorable mentions.

Player of the Year

Riya Srinivas, fr., Cumberland Valley

As a freshman, Srinivas played her way into the top spot of a Cumberland Valley program that had qualified for the state team tournament in 2021. She helped the Eagles return to the state tournament and advance to the team quarterfinals. Her 23-5 individual record at No. 1 singles included a Mid-Penn Class 3A title, fourth-place laurels in the District 3 tournament and a berth in the state singles tournament. She also teamed with Varnika Udhayakumar to post a 19-0 record in doubles matches.

Coach of the Year

Tom Seltzer, Northern

In his second season at the help of the Polar Bears program, Seltzer coached Northern to a 13-5 record, including a perfect 7-0 record in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division. The Keystone record clinched Northern’s first division title since 1997.

All-Sentinel First Team

Ryma Saha, fr., Mechanicsburg

Another member of the Mid-Penn’s phenomenal freshman class, Saha posted a 17-4 record for the Wildcats, advancing to the finals of the conference’s Class 3A singles tournament. Saha also qualified for the District 3 Class 3A singles tournament, falling to eventual runner-up Anya Rosenbach of New Oxford in the first round.

Monica Nguyen, sr., East Pennsboro

Nguyen finished her climb up the East Pennsboro ladder, playing in the Panthers’ No. 1 singles spot. Seeded third in the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A singles tournament, Nguyen won the title, outlasting Middletown’s Lena Emigh in a three-set final.

Patricia Kandrot, sr., Mechanicsburg

With an 18-2 singles record, Kandrot charged to her second consecutive Mid-Penn No. 2 singles title. Without losing a set in the tournament, Kandrot completed her run with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Central Dauphin’s Katie Berra in the final. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Callie Culbertson, so., Carlisle

Culbertson advanced to the quarterfinals of the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A singles tournament and teamed up with Rory Ade to clinch fifth place in the conference’s district doubles tournament, defeating Mechanicsburg’s Kandrot and Jackie Wyszynski in the fifth-place match.

Mia Schreader, fr., Camp Hill

One of the newcomers on a young Lions lineup, Schreader helped Camp Hill capture a share of the Mid-Penn’s Colonial Division title alongside Trinity. Individually, Schreader finished third in the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A singles tournament and qualified for districts.

Madeline White, Northern

White played in the No. 1 singles spot for the Polar Bears on their run to the Keystone Division crown. She finished sixth in the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A singles tournament. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Honorable Mentions

Rory Ade, jr., Carlisle; Megha Lomada, jr., Cumberland Valley; Pranavi Surapaneni, so., Cumberland Valley; Ashley Ross, sr., Cumberland Valley; Varnika Udhayakumar, sr., Cumberland Valley; Zoe Holbert, sr., East Pennsboro; Madison Badali, sr., East Pennsboro; Ella Harter, jr., East Pennsboro; Danica Martin, jr., East Pennsboro; Makayla Elscheid, sr., Red Land; Katherine Domby, jr., Trinity; Lauren Shook, sr., Trinity; Lauren Seip, so., Trinity.

