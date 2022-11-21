 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
All-Sentinel Girls Tennis

2022 All-Sentinel Girls Tennis Team: Cumberland Valley freshman Riya Srinivas named Player of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
Riya Srinivas 2022 All-Sentinel

Riya Srinivas 2022 All-Sentinel

 Card produced by Christian Eby; photo by Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

With the 2022 high school girls tennis season in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Girls Tennis Team, which includes Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and honorable mentions.

Player of the Year

Riya Srinivas, fr., Cumberland Valley

Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas defeated Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha, 6-3, 6-0, for the Mid-Penn Class 3A title Monday at CD East.

As a freshman, Srinivas played her way into the top spot of a Cumberland Valley program that had qualified for the state team tournament in 2021. She helped the Eagles return to the state tournament and advance to the team quarterfinals. Her 23-5 individual record at No. 1 singles included a Mid-Penn Class 3A title, fourth-place laurels in the District 3 tournament and a berth in the state singles tournament. She also teamed with Varnika Udhayakumar to post a 19-0 record in doubles matches.

People are also reading…

Coach of the Year

Tom Seltzer, Northern

In his second season at the help of the Polar Bears program, Seltzer coached Northern to a 13-5 record, including a perfect 7-0 record in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division. The Keystone record clinched Northern’s first division title since 1997.

Northern Tennis 2022 Keystone

All-Sentinel First Team

Ryma Saha, fr., Mechanicsburg

Mid-Penn Tennis 6.JPG

Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Riya Srinivas in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.

Another member of the Mid-Penn’s phenomenal freshman class, Saha posted a 17-4 record for the Wildcats, advancing to the finals of the conference’s Class 3A singles tournament. Saha also qualified for the District 3 Class 3A singles tournament, falling to eventual runner-up Anya Rosenbach of New Oxford in the first round.

Monica Nguyen, sr., East Pennsboro

East Pennsboro's Monica Nguyen

East Pennsboro senior Monica Nguyen won the Mid-Penn's Class 2A singles title Friday with a three-set win over Middletown's Lena Emigh in the final.

Nguyen finished her climb up the East Pennsboro ladder, playing in the Panthers’ No. 1 singles spot. Seeded third in the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A singles tournament, Nguyen won the title, outlasting Middletown’s Lena Emigh in a three-set final.

Patricia Kandrot, sr., Mechanicsburg

Mid-Penn Tennis 13.JPG

Mechanicsburg's Patricia Kandrot competes in the Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis finals at Central Dauphin East High School.

With an 18-2 singles record, Kandrot charged to her second consecutive Mid-Penn No. 2 singles title. Without losing a set in the tournament, Kandrot completed her run with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Central Dauphin’s Katie Berra in the final. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Callie Culbertson, so., Carlisle

Culbertson advanced to the quarterfinals of the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A singles tournament and teamed up with Rory Ade to clinch fifth place in the conference’s district doubles tournament, defeating Mechanicsburg’s Kandrot and Jackie Wyszynski in the fifth-place match.

Mia Schreader, fr., Camp Hill

One of the newcomers on a young Lions lineup, Schreader helped Camp Hill capture a share of the Mid-Penn’s Colonial Division title alongside Trinity. Individually, Schreader finished third in the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A singles tournament and qualified for districts.

Madeline White, Northern

Tennis 1.JPG

Northern's Madeline White returns a valley against from Mechanicsburg's Ryma Saha during their non-league match on Thursday afternoon, August 25, 2022.

White played in the No. 1 singles spot for the Polar Bears on their run to the Keystone Division crown. She finished sixth in the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A singles tournament. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Honorable Mentions

Rory Ade, jr., Carlisle; Megha Lomada, jr., Cumberland Valley; Pranavi Surapaneni, so., Cumberland Valley; Ashley Ross, sr., Cumberland Valley; Varnika Udhayakumar, sr., Cumberland Valley; Zoe Holbert, sr., East Pennsboro; Madison Badali, sr., East Pennsboro; Ella Harter, jr., East Pennsboro; Danica Martin, jr., East Pennsboro; Makayla Elscheid, sr., Red Land; Katherine Domby, jr., Trinity; Lauren Shook, sr., Trinity; Lauren Seip, so., Trinity.

Fall 2022 All-Sentinel Teams

Boys Golf

Girls Golf

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mechanicsburg field hockey lifts state championship tropy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News