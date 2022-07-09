2022 All-Sentinel Boys Tennis Team: Cumberland Valley's Ong named Player of the Year

The book on the 2022 high school boys tennis season has officially closed, which means it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Boys Tennis Team, which includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team selections and a list of Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

William Ong, jr., Cumberland Valley

The ace of the Eagles lineup reached the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals for the second straight season and teamed up with Ross Kluger to finish third in the district doubles tournament to qualify for states. Ong also helped the Eagles capture the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division title and qualify for the district team tournament, where Cumberland Valley finished fourth overall. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Tony Cooper, Trinity

After losing five starters from the previous spring, Cooper guided the Shamrocks to an undefeated regular season (14-0), their first division title under his command and a trip to the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals. Individually, Cooper’s players earned Mid-Penn titles at No. 3 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles while finishing second at No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and district-qualifying doubles.

First Team

Clayton Herb, jr., Camp Hill: Leading a Camp Hill lineup that lost four-time Mid-Penn champion Josh Pantaloni to graduation, Herb qualified for districts in both singles and doubles, finishing third in the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A No. 1 singles tournament and joining Alfred “Ducky” Mueller with a third-place finish in the district-qualifying doubles tournament. 2021 Honorable Mention.

William Johnston, jr., Mechancisburg: Headlining the Wildcats’ lineup, Johnston earned the No. 4 seed entering the Mid-Penn No. 1 singles tournament, finished fourth overall and qualified for the district tournament.

Matea Jovic, jr., East Pennsboro: Jovic anchored the Panthers to a second-place finish in the Mid-Penn Capital Division and a berth in the District 3 Class 2A team tournament. He finished fourth in the conference’s Class 2A singles tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 2A tournament alongside Anthony Huynh.

Ross Kluger, so., Cumberland Valley: Before Kluger and Ong finished third at districts and qualified for the state doubles tournament, the tandem finished second at the Mid-Penn championships. As an individual, Kluger captured the Mid-Penn Conference’s No. 2 singles title.

Andrew Tran, so., Trinity: The Cumberland Valley transfer gave the Shamrocks a boost at the top of their lineup with a 14-0 regular-season record at No. 1 singles. Tran finished second in the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A singles tournament and also mined silver alongside Jose Centenera in the Mid-Penn’s district-qualifying doubles bracket.

Robert Wellmon, sr., Carlisle: Wellmon led the charge for the Thundering Herd this spring, advancing to the Mid-Penn quarterfinals at No. 1 singles and advancing to the semifinals of the Mid-Penn’s district-qualifying doubles tournament alongside Arthur DeYoung, earning a spot in the District 3 postseason.

Honorable Mention

Jackson Bayley, Trinity; Jose Centenera, jr., Trinity; Arthur DeYoung, jr., Carlisle; Silas Gross, Trinity; Anthony Huynh, sr., East Pennsboro; Zane Kannampully, Trinity; Sami Kazi, jr., Cumberland Valley; Ivan LaForme, Trinity; Ducky Mueller, sr., Camp Hill; Anthony Pham, Trinity; Luke Schiffer, Trinity; Bhavpreet Singh, so., Cumberland Valley; Josh Steinhart, sr., East Pennsboro; Ryan Thomas, so., Cumberland Valley.