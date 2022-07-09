2022 All-Sentinel Boys Tennis Team: Cumberland Valley's Ong named Player of the Year

The ace of the Eagles lineup reached the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals for the second straight season and teamed up with Ross Kluger to finish third in the district doubles tournament to qualify for states. Ong also helped the Eagles capture the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division title and qualify for the district team tournament, where Cumberland Valley finished fourth overall. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.
Coach of the Year
Tony Cooper, Trinity
After losing five starters from the previous spring, Cooper guided the Shamrocks to an undefeated regular season (14-0), their first division title under his command and a trip to the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals. Individually, Cooper’s players earned Mid-Penn titles at No. 3 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles while finishing second at No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and district-qualifying doubles.
Clayton Herb, jr., Camp Hill: Leading a Camp Hill lineup that lost four-time Mid-Penn champion Josh Pantaloni to graduation, Herb qualified for districts in both singles and doubles, finishing third in the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A No. 1 singles tournament and joining Alfred “Ducky” Mueller with a third-place finish in the district-qualifying doubles tournament. 2021 Honorable Mention.
William Johnston, jr., Mechancisburg: Headlining the Wildcats’ lineup, Johnston earned the No. 4 seed entering the Mid-Penn No. 1 singles tournament, finished fourth overall and qualified for the district tournament.
Matea Jovic, jr., East Pennsboro: Jovic anchored the Panthers to a second-place finish in the Mid-Penn Capital Division and a berth in the District 3 Class 2A team tournament. He finished fourth in the conference’s Class 2A singles tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 2A tournament alongside Anthony Huynh.
Ross Kluger, so., Cumberland Valley: Before Kluger and Ong finished third at districts and qualified for the state doubles tournament, the tandem finished second at the Mid-Penn championships. As an individual, Kluger captured the Mid-Penn Conference’s No. 2 singles title.
Andrew Tran, so., Trinity: The Cumberland Valley transfer gave the Shamrocks a boost at the top of their lineup with a 14-0 regular-season record at No. 1 singles. Tran finished second in the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A singles tournament and also mined silver alongside Jose Centenera in the Mid-Penn’s district-qualifying doubles bracket.
Robert Wellmon, sr., Carlisle: Wellmon led the charge for the Thundering Herd this spring, advancing to the Mid-Penn quarterfinals at No. 1 singles and advancing to the semifinals of the Mid-Penn’s district-qualifying doubles tournament alongside Arthur DeYoung, earning a spot in the District 3 postseason.
Honorable Mention
Jackson Bayley, Trinity; Jose Centenera, jr., Trinity; Arthur DeYoung, jr., Carlisle; Silas Gross, Trinity; Anthony Huynh, sr., East Pennsboro; Zane Kannampully, Trinity; Sami Kazi, jr., Cumberland Valley; Ivan LaForme, Trinity; Ducky Mueller, sr., Camp Hill; Anthony Pham, Trinity; Luke Schiffer, Trinity; Bhavpreet Singh, so., Cumberland Valley; Josh Steinhart, sr., East Pennsboro; Ryan Thomas, so., Cumberland Valley.
Carlisle CV Tennis 3.jpg
Cumberland Valley's William Ong returns a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar plays up at the net in his doubles match with Ayush Tripathi against Carlisle's Ben Howland and Christian Moore in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Carlisle's Christian Moore, back, returns a volley as Ben Howland plays up at the net during their double match against Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
The Eagles swept the Thundering Herd, 5-0, in Monday's Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley.
Cumberland Valley's William Ong returns a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's William Ong serves to Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's William Ong runs down a volley from Carlisle's Rob Wellmon in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match earlier this season at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Rob Wellmon returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's William Ong in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Rob Wellmon returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's William Ong in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger hits the ball to Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger plays up at the net against Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung in a 2022 Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a serve from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Arthur DeYoung returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ross Kluger in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match earlier this season at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Atticus Renault returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Atticus Renault returns a volley from Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas hits the ball back to Carlisle's Atticus Renault in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ryan Thomas hits the ball back to Carlisle's Atticus Renault in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar plays up at the net in his doubles match with Ayush Tripathi against Carlisle's Ben Howland and Christian Moore in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Carlisle's Christian Moore, back, returns a volley as Ben Howland plays up at the net during their double match against Cumberland Valley's Nikhil Khattar and Ayush Tripathi in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.