2021 HS Girls Tennis Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team

With the girls tennis season slated to begin Monday, here's a quick look at the teams in The Sentinel's coverage area.
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle (Class 3A)
Coach: Seng Pham (23rd season)
Last year: 6-3 (1-2)
Key returning players: Natalie O’Neill, sr.; Olivia Myers, sr.; Morgan Pontias, sr.; Macy Barnhart, jr.; Neena Dom, jr.; Lily Puher, jr; Rory Ade, so.; Amelia Hough, so.
Key losses: Sarah Guistwite, Madison Ellis.
Top newcomers: Callie Culbertson, fr.
Outlook: Despite losing Guistwite, last year’s Mid-Penn Singles 1 champion and a two-time District Three singles finalist, the Thundering Herd has a lineup that boasts experience (O’Neill won the Singles 2 title and mined district doubles silver with Guistwite) and plenty of room to grow as it looks to contend in the Commonwealth.
Cumberland Valley (Class 3A)
Coach: Nick Mallos (31st season)
Last year: 9-2 (4-0)
Key returning players: Nora Esack, sr.; Emily Leach, sr.; Ashley Ross, jr.; Varnika Udhayakumar, jr.; Megha Lomada, so.; Rocky Kruelski, sr.
Key losses: Jaela Allen, Josette Gale.
Top newcomers: Jahnavi Katapati, so.
Outlook: The Eagles finished fifth in the District Three power rankings that advanced the top four to the team tournament. Their team features Esack, who’s coming off a fourth-place finish at Mid-Penns, and Ross and Lomada, runners-up in the conference’s second doubles tournament.
Red Land (Class 3A)
Coach: Randy Bixler (20th season)
Last year: 2-10 (1-6)
Key returning players: Paige Bittner, sr.; Mackenzie Burd, sr.; Makayla Elscheid, jr.
Key losses: Paige Beam, Allison Lonkhart
Top newcomers: Nealy Humer, jr.
Outlook: Elscheid and Burd were the Patriots’ one-two at the top of the lineup last year. Red Land will need their experience in a loaded Commonwealth Division.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Cedar Cliff (Class 3A)
Coach: Kaitlyn Russell (1st season)
Last year: 5-7 (3-4)
Key returning players: Riley Boyer, jr.; Natalie Delavan, jr.; Sydney Weyant, jr.
Key losses: Lauren Giovagnoli, Richelle Smith, Morgan Faranov, Tori Purcell.
Top newcomers: TBD
Outlook: The young Colts have room to grow as they enter the season, but with a fresh slate, this group could start building the foundation for sustained success over the next few years.
Mechanicsburg (Class 3A)
Coach: Todd Gayman (1st season)
Last year: 2-11 (2-5)
Key returning players: Jessica Chan, sr.; Ashley Nolan, sr.; Mackenzie Patchett, sr.; Fayth Truong, sr.; Patricia Kandrot, jr.; Danielle Martin, jr.; Jackie Wyszinski, jr.; Helena Henderson, so.
Key losses: Ellie Shoff.
Top newcomers: Taryn Zerbe, jr.
Outlook: The Wildcats enter the season with heavy hearts after the sudden passing of longtime coach Pat Smith. Gayman, a former Mechanicsburg boys coach, inherits a lineup that returns its top player in Kandrot and enough depth that could help Mechanicsburg improve on last year’s record.
Northern (Class 3A)
Coach: Todd Seltzer (1st season)
Last year: 9-4 (5-2)
Key returning players: Sidney Ickes, sr.; Faith Murray, jr.; Maddie White, jr.
Key losses: Lindsay Johnson, Halee Taylor, Bailey Kellison, Taegen McCoy, Abby Johnson.
Top newcomers: Amelia Allen, Lin Bangs, Jocelyn Valdez.
Outlook: Despite heavy losses to graduation, Northern, which finished third in the division last year, retained its No. 1 singles player from last year in White and Murray, who comprised one half of the pair that advanced to the Mid-Penn’s No. 2 doubles semifinals. The success of the season depends on how well the rest of the lineup can fill in the gaps.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill (Class 2A)
Coach: Greg Herb (31st season)
Last year: 7-5 (7-5)
Key returning players: Emma Chaplin, sr.; El Yale, sr.; Abigail Ebel, jr.; Nora Nora Gaudion, sr.; Ellie Goodwin, sr.; Anna Lentz, sr.; Maddie Newman, sr.; Anjali Zum-Cook, sr.; Emma Tronger, sr.
Key losses: none.
Top newcomers: Ava Sachs, fr.
Outlook: Chaplin, a Mid-Penn singles semifinalist last year, anchors a list of returning Lions that could give Camp Hill the push it needs to qualify for the District Three team tournament for the first time since 2013.
East Pennsboro (Class 2A)
Coach: Sharon Etter
Last year: 11-1 (11-1)
Key returning players: Bella Heckman, sr.
Key losses: Ava Lewis, McKenna Nugent
Top newcomers: TBD
Outlook: The Panthers lost last year's top two seniors in Lewis and Nugent, but Heckman anchors a lineup that looks to contend a year after sharing the division title.
Trinity (Class 2A)
Coach: Tony Cooper (11th season)
Last year: 11-1 (11-1)
Key returning players: Sadie Reig, sr.; Brinley Orris, sr.; Grace Verano, sr.; Caroline Grindle, Grace Hubbard, sr.; sr.; Lauren Shook, jr.
Key losses: Sahara Sipple.
Top newcomers: Catherine Domby, so.
Outlook: The Shamrocks have the talent, and the experience, to make another run at a division title. They also have program depth and underclassmen ready to take the baton in the years to come.
HS Girls Tennis Photos: Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis
Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis
Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis
Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis
Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis
Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis
Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis
Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis
Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis
Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis
Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis
Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis
Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis
Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis
Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis
Mechanicsburg Girls Tennis
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross