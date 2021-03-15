2021 HS Boys Tennis Previews: Key returning players for each team in Cumberland County

The 2021 boys tennis season is right around the corner.
Get ready for all the action in Cumberland County with our team previews. Roster information provided by coaches prior to the season. In the event a coach did not reply, no roster information is provided.
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Coach: J. Seng Pham
2019 record: 9-5 (4-2)
Notable players: No information provided.
Opening match: Wednesday, vs. CD East, 4
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Coach: Nick Mallos
Class: 3A
2019 record: 13-4 (5-1)
Notable players: Vivek Srinivas, sr; Nayan Kunche, sr.; Jun Ko, sr.; Mitchell Taylor, sr.
Opening match: Wednesday, at State College, 4
Red Land Patriots
Coach: Randy Bixler
Class: 3A
2019 record: 6-12 (2-4)
Notable players: No information provided.
Opening match: Friday, vs. Northern, 4
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Cedar Cliff Colts
Coach: Pat Gahr
Class: 3A
2019 record: 2-11 (1-5)
Notable players: Gavin Breneman, sr.; Sam Langer, sr.; Ethan SanSoucie, sr.; Anthony Pearson, sr.; Anthony Griva, sr.; Colton Koblish, sr.; Gabe Saliaris, sr.; Michael Flamini, sr.; Kurt Schaeffer, jr.; James Bectal, so.; Eliot Horn, fr.; Thomas Kaiser, fr.; Hunter Knosky.
Opening match: Wednesday, at Northern, 4
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Coach: Pat Smith
Class: 3A
2019 record: 4-11 (2-4)
Notable players: Ben McCrea, sr.; Will Johnston, so.
Opening match: Wednesday, at Lower Dauphin, 4
Northern Polar Bears
Coach: Lee Wilson
Class: 3A
2019 record: 6-11 (3-3)
Notable players: Camden Kidwell, sr.; Rudy Sheaffer, sr.; Collen Brennon, sr.; Connor Duncan, sr.; Omar Zia, jr.; Thomas Walsh, fr.; Braedon Sheaffer, fr.
Opening match: Tuesday, vs. Northeastern, 4
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill Lions
Coach: Greg Herb
Class: 2A
2019 record: 12-2 (11-1)
Notable players: Josh Pantaloni, sr.; Ben Freedenberg, sr.; Marko Balic, jr.; Gavin Davis, jr.; Adam Dopkoski, jr.; Clayton Herd, so.
Opening match: Wednesday, at Bishop McDevitt, 4
East Pennsboro Panthers
Coach: Patrick Forsburg
Class: 2A
2019 record: 13-3 (11-1)
Notable players: No information provided.
Opening match: Friday, at James Buchanan, 4
Trinity Shamrocks
Coach: Tony Cooper
Class: 2A
2019 record: 6-9 (5-7)
Notable players: Adam Warren, sr.; Tommy Hallahan, sr.; Nick Schiffer, sr.; Declan Cudahy, sr.; Matt Jones, sr.
Opening match: Tuesday, at Lancaster Country Day, 4
