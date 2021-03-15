 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 HS Boys Tennis Previews: Key returning players for each team in Cumberland County
top story
2021 Boys Tennis Preview Capsules

2021 HS Boys Tennis Previews: Key returning players for each team in Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}
Carlisle Spring Sports 9.JPG (copy)

Carlisle's Sean Bergsten returns a volley during tennis practice March 9 at Carlisle High School.

 Sentinel file

The 2021 boys tennis season is right around the corner.

Get ready for all the action in Cumberland County with our team previews. Roster information provided by coaches prior to the season. In the event a coach did not reply, no roster information is provided. 

HS Sports: PIAA greenlights spring sports health and safety guidelines with practices set to begin Monday

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Coach: J. Seng Pham

2019 record: 9-5 (4-2)

Notable players: No information provided.

Opening match: Wednesday, vs. CD East, 4

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Coach: Nick Mallos

Class: 3A

2019 record: 13-4 (5-1)

Notable players: Vivek Srinivas, sr; Nayan Kunche, sr.; Jun Ko, sr.; Mitchell Taylor, sr.

Opening match: Wednesday, at State College, 4

Red Land Patriots

Coach: Randy Bixler

Class: 3A

2019 record: 6-12 (2-4)

Notable players: No information provided.

Opening match: Friday, vs. Northern, 4

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Cliff Colts

Coach: Pat Gahr

Class: 3A

2019 record: 2-11 (1-5)

Notable players: Gavin Breneman, sr.; Sam Langer, sr.; Ethan SanSoucie, sr.; Anthony Pearson, sr.; Anthony Griva, sr.; Colton Koblish, sr.; Gabe Saliaris, sr.; Michael Flamini, sr.; Kurt Schaeffer, jr.; James Bectal, so.; Eliot Horn, fr.; Thomas Kaiser, fr.; Hunter Knosky.

Opening match: Wednesday, at Northern, 4

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Coach: Pat Smith

Class: 3A

2019 record: 4-11 (2-4)

Notable players: Ben McCrea, sr.; Will Johnston, so.

Opening match: Wednesday, at Lower Dauphin, 4

Northern Polar Bears

Coach: Lee Wilson

Class: 3A

2019 record: 6-11 (3-3)

Notable players: Camden Kidwell, sr.; Rudy Sheaffer, sr.; Collen Brennon, sr.; Connor Duncan, sr.; Omar Zia, jr.; Thomas Walsh, fr.; Braedon Sheaffer, fr.

Opening match: Tuesday, vs. Northeastern, 4

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Camp Hill Lions

Coach: Greg Herb

Class: 2A

2019 record: 12-2 (11-1)

Notable players: Josh Pantaloni, sr.; Ben Freedenberg, sr.; Marko Balic, jr.; Gavin Davis, jr.; Adam Dopkoski, jr.; Clayton Herd, so.

Opening match: Wednesday, at Bishop McDevitt, 4

East Pennsboro Panthers

Coach: Patrick Forsburg

Class: 2A

2019 record: 13-3 (11-1)

Notable players: No information provided.

Opening match: Friday, at James Buchanan, 4

Trinity Shamrocks

Coach: Tony Cooper

Class: 2A

2019 record: 6-9 (5-7)

Notable players: Adam Warren, sr.; Tommy Hallahan, sr.; Nick Schiffer, sr.; Declan Cudahy, sr.; Matt Jones, sr.

Opening match: Tuesday, at Lancaster Country Day, 4

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

District 3 Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg’s Talia Gilliard-Jackson on 5A first-round win and setting school record

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News