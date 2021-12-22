2021 All-Sentinel Girls Tennis Team: Trinity's Sadie Rieg claims singles title, Player of the Year honors

With the 2021 high school girls tennis season in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2021 All-Sentinel Girls Tennis Team, which includes Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and honorable mentions.

Player of the Year

Sadie Rieg, sr., Trinity

After dropping her season-opening match at Dallastown, Rieg went undefeated through the regular season, all the way to a Class 2A singles title in the Mid-Penn tournament. Rieg also captured the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A doubles title with Brinley Orris and led the Shamrocks to a Mid-Penn Colonial Division title with a 15-0 conference record, a third-place finish in the District 3 Class 2A team tournament and a spot in the state team tournament. 2020 All-Sentinel honorable mention.

Coach of the Year

Nick Mallos, Cumberland Valley

In his 31st season at the helm, Mallos coached the Eagles to their second straight division title, a second-place finish in Class 3A at the District 3 team tournament and a state-tournament berth. Mallos’ doubles teams finished second in the Mid-Penn’s District Doubles bracket and won the No. 1 Doubles title.

Honorary Coach of the Year

Pat Smith, Mechanicsburg

Smith coached the Wildcats for five seasons and died unexpectedly on May 25 at age 74. His players dedicated the season to their late coach and posted seven team wins this season, an improvement over last year’s two.

First Team

Taryn Zerby, fr., Mechanicsburg

The Wildcat freshman broke onto the scene in a big way, reaching the Mid-Penn Class 3A singles final and winning the conference’s Class 3A District Doubles title alongside Patricia Kandrot. Zerby finished her season with a 14-4 record, winning her opening-round matches in the District 3 singles and doubles tournaments.

Bella Heckman, sr., East Pennsboro

Heckman earned the No. 2 seed at the Mid-Penn Class 2A singles tournament and advanced to the final, losing just two games in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Partnered with Monica Nguyen, Heckman finished third in the Class 2A district doubles tournament. She went on to win her first-round match at the District 3 Class 2A singles tournament. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Makayla Elscheid, jr., Red Land

The Patriots’ top player earned the No. 4 seed in the Mid-Penn Class 3A singles tournament and finished third with a win over Hershey’s Angelina Berg in the third-place match.

Nora Esack, sr., Cumberland Valley

Anchoring the Eagles to their second straight division title, Esack compiled an 11-8 singles record and finished sixth overall in the Mid-Penn Class 3A singles tournament. Esack and Emily Leach also reached the finals of the Mid-Penn’s District Doubles tournament and won their first-round match in the District 3 Class 3A doubles tournament. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Emily Leach, sr., Cumberland Valley

The other half of the Eagles’ District Doubles team, Leach also finished the season with a 13-6 record at No. 2 singles, reaching the No. 2 singles semifinals at the Mid-Penn tournament. The Eagles also reached the District 3 Class 3A team final.

Patricia Kandrot, jr., Mechanicsburg

Kandrot co-piloted the Wildcats’ District Doubles team to the Mid-Penn Class 3A title and won an opening-round match in the District 3 doubles tournament. She also posted a 10-1 singles record and won the Mid-Penn’s No. 2 singles title. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Honorable Mention

El Yale, sr., Camp Hill; Natalie O’Neil, sr., Carlisle; Rory Ade, so., Carlisle; Sydney Weyant, jr, Cedar Cliff; Maddie White, jr., Northern; Jocelyn Valdez, jr., Northern; Varnika Udhayajumar, jr., Cumberland Valley; Megha Lomada, so., Cumberland Valley; Brinley Orris, sr., Trinity.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.