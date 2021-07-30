2021 All-Sentinel Boys Volleyball Team: Northern's Jacob Hamm roars to Player of the Year status

With the high school year finished, and another on the horizon, here's one final tip of the cap to the top performers from Spring 2021.
This year’s All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Player of the Year
Jacob Hamm, sr., OH, Northern
Coach of the Year
Terry Ranck, Cumberland Valley: Success on the court once again ran through the Eagle Dome this spring, as Ranck ushered his team to yet another impressive showing. CV was owner of a 16-5 record (11-1 Mid-Penn), fourth-place honors in the District Three Class 3A bracket and a state berth. 2019 All-Sentinel Coach of the Year.
First Team
Max Barr, jr., OH, Carlisle: Barr was head coach Drew Kalbach’s right-hand man. The junior opposite hitter totaled 341 kills, 75 aces and 116 digs this spring. He also contributed defensively, notching 45 blocks. Barr’s noteworthy campaign earned him First Team All Mid-Penn All Star honors.
HS Boys Volleyball: Max Barr drives Carlisle closer to spot in District 3 playoffs with win over State College
Tyler Hoke, jr., MB, Mechanicsburg: There’s no questioning Hoke was one of the best offensive forces in the Mid-Penn this year as the Wildcats relied heavily on him in the big moments. Hoke’s junior season went to the tune of 160 kills and 64 blocks. He garnered a First Team All Mid-Penn All Star nod.
Hunter Anderson, sr., OH, Cedar Cliff: Described as “the heart of the team” by head coach Matt Uibel, Anderson capped his high school career with a highly touted 2021 campaign. The senior outside-hitter tallied a team-high 188 kills which earned him First Team All-Mid Penn All Star honors.
Jared Johnson, jr., OH, Cumberland Valley: Johnson was undoubtedly Ranck’s most sound player this season. Johnson led the Eagles in kills (230). He also contributed 79 points and a .328 hitting percentage to the CV cause.
Iain Martin, sr., OH, Cumberland Valley: Martin spread the wealth in just about every facet of the game this year for CV. Martin notched 134 kills, 107 points and totaled a 49.1% kill percentage.
District 3 Boys Volleyball: Cumberland Valley can't hang on as Northeastern rallies back in Class 3A semifinal win
Brayden Parks, sr., OPP, Cumberland Valley: The Messiah University signee was the third Eagle to crack the 100-mark for kills and one of four to rack up 100 points as he boasted 110 kills and 110 points on the season. The senior opposite hitter had a 90.2% serve percentage.
Honorable Mentions
Declan Smithmyer, sr., setter, Carlisle; Tyler Sandoval, sr., libero, Carlisle; Nico Tassone, sr., libero, Cedar Cliff; Nathaniel Erb, sr., setter, Cumberland Valley; Cameron Birch, jr., libero, Cumberland Valley; Akku Kumar, sr. MH, Cumberland Valley; Vishnu Surapaneni, so., OH, Cumberland Valley; Austin Hancock, jr., MH, Cumberland Valley; Drew McIntyre, sr., libero, Mechanicsburg; Nathan Bortner, sr., OH, Mechanicsburg.
Card produced by Joshua Vaughn.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by the sports staff at the end of each season with the input of area coaches as needed. Stats and information provided by the teams or from the information provided to The Sentinel throughout the year.
Provided photos: Northern's Jacob Hamm (Erin Seltzer).
Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda