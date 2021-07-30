2021 All-Sentinel Boys Tennis Team: Camp Hill's Josh Pantaloni, Mid-Penn singles champ, named POTY

With the high school year finished, and another on the horizon, here's one final tip of the cap to the top performers from Spring 2021.
This year’s All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Players of the Year
Josh Pantaloni, sr., Camp Hill
Coach of the Year
Patrick Forsburg, East Pennsboro: “Back-to-back” seems to be the motto for Forsburg’s Panthers. After a Mid-Penn Colonial Division crowning in 2019, East Pennsboro (11-1) routed competition once more to capture its second straight title. And if that wasn’t enough, the Panthers returned to the District Three team championships for the second straight season. Forsburg’s squad netted seven first-year letter winners this spring. 2019 Coach of the Year.
Honorary Coach of the Year
Pat Smith, Mechanicsburg: Smith was a staple not only in the tennis community but in the Cumberland County community. Smith coached the Wildcats’ boys team for 13 seasons and the girls team for five. He also served as the Cedar Cliff head girls tennis coach from 2008 to 2016. Smith died unexpectedly May 25 at age 74.
First Team
Adam Warren, sr., Trinity: There isn’t much explanation needed for Warren, who's wreaked havoc across the Mid-Penn in his four years (three seasons) with the Shamrocks. Warren took fourth place in District Three singles, third in District Three doubles and finished runner-up at the Mid-Penn championships this year to conclude his historic run. 2019 All-Sentinel Player of the Year.
Tommy Hallahan, sr., Trinity: Hallahan made some incredible strides from two years ago, reaching silver-medal status in Mid-Penn No. 2 singles and, alongside Warren, struck gold in Mid-Penn doubles en route to state bronze. Hallahan’s improvements helped fuel Trinity’s best team record on the court (11-3).
William Ong, so., Cumberland Valley: Ong broke out big for the Eagles this season as he reached the District Three singles quarterfinals. The CV sophomore boasted a 12-3 record in Mid-Penn No. 1 singles and a 15-4 line in doubles. He contributed to a fourth-place finish in district doubles.
Vivek Srinivas, sr., Cumberland Valley: Coupled with Ong in doubles, Srinivas made name for his own in No. 2 singles, capping his four-year career with an 11-3 record as a senior.
Scott Bornman, sr., East Pennsboro: To say Bornman was clutch for the Panthers this season is an understatement. While he captured the individual accolade of Mid-Penn No. 3 singles champion, Borman rallied from behind in his match for during East Pennsboro’s state team quarterfinal, helping the No. 7-seeded panthers knock off No. 2 Wyomissing.
Honorable Mentions
Ben Freedenberg, sr., Camp Hill; Marko Balic, jr., Camp Hill; Gavin Davis, jr., Camp Hill; Adam Dopkoski, jr., Camp Hill; Clayton Herd, so., Camp Hill; Kurt Schaeffer, jr., Cedar Cliff; Ryan Thomas, fr., Cumberland Valley; Anthony Huynh, jr., East Pennsboro; Trevor Smith, sr., East Pennsboro; Ben McCrea, sr., Mechanicsburg; Jose Centenera, so., Trinity; Nick Schiffer, sr., Trinity; Silas Gross, so., Trinity; Declan Cudahy, sr., Trinity; Matt Jones, sr., Trinity.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by the sports staff at the end of each season with the input of area coaches as needed. Stats and information provided by the teams or from the information provided to The Sentinel throughout the year.
