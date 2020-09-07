2020 HS Girls Tennis Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team

Here are preview capsules for 2020 high school girls tennis teams in The Sentinel coverage area:
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Coach: Seng Pham (22nd season)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 14-3 (5-1)
Team postseason: Lost to Hershey 3-2 in District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals.
Top individual postseason finishes: Sarah Guistwite lost to Catherine Rabatin (Penn Manor) 6-1, 6-1 in District 3 Class 3A singles championship match and lost to Amelia Honer (Council Rock North) 6-2, 6-3 in PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals; Meg Ulrich lost to Kayla Kurtz (Manheim Twp.) 6-2, 6-1 in District 3 Class 3A singles first round; Meg Ulrich/Natalie O'Neill lost to Janey Lewis/Michele Timothy (Conrad Weiser) 6-1, 6-3 in District 3 Class 3A doubles quarterfinals.
Key losses: Meg Ulrich, Abby Martin, Jess Morrow, Isabelle Green, Helen Candland.
Key returning players: Sarah Guistwite, sr.; Natalie O'Neill, jr.; Madison Ellis, sr.; Olivia Myers, jr.; Macy Barnhart, so.; Lily Puher, so.; Maddy Getty, jr.; Neena Dom, so.; Maliya Kellam, so.; Morgan Pontias, jr.
Top newcomers: Rory Ade, fr.; Amelia Hough, fr.
Opener: Sept. 16 vs. State College, 4
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Coach: Nick Mallos
Classification: 3A
Last year: 8-7 (3-3)
Team postseason: did not qualify
Top individual postseason finishes: no District 3 qualifiers.
Key losses: Judy Chiwaka, Anushka Iyer, Emma Ducceschi.
Key returning players: Jaela Allen, sr.; Josette Gale, sr.; Ella Thomas, sr.
Top newcomers: Nora Esack, jr.; Emily Leach, jr.; Rocky Kruelski, jr.; Ashley Ross, so.; Varnika Udhayakumar, so.; Meghan Lamada, fr.
Opener: Monday at Cedar Cliff, 4
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Cedar Cliff Colts
Coach: Pat Gahr (10th season)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 5-10 (2-5)
Team postseason: did not qualify
Top individual postseason finishes: no District 3 qualifiers.
Key losses: none
Key returning players: Lauren Giovagnoli, sr.; Richelle Smith, sr.; Ana Arensdorf, jr.; Morgan Faranov, sr.; Tori Purcell, sr.; Sydney Weyant, so.; Kayla Cordero, jr.
Top newcomers: Riley Boyer, so.; Hannah Bohn, jr.; Natalie Delvann, so.
Opener: Monday vs. Cumberland Valley, 4
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Coach: Pat Smith
Classification: 3A
Last year: 7-9 (3-4)
Team postseason: did not qualify
Top individual postseason finishes: Ellie Williams/Patricia Kandrot lost to Meghan Salaga/Grace Heird (Dallastown) 6-4, 6-0 in District 3 Class 3A doubles first round.
Key losses: not provided
Key returning players: not provided
Top newcomers: not provided
Opener: Monday at Northern, 4
Northern Polar Bears
Coach: Lee Wilson (33rd season, 24th as girls coach)
Classification: 3A
Last year: 11-7 (4-3)
Team postseason: did not qualify
Top individual postseason finishes: no District 3 qualifiers
Key losses: not provided
Key returning players: not provided
Top newcomers: not provided
Opener: Monday vs. Mechanicsburg, 4
Red Land Patriots
Coach: Randy Bixler
Classification: 3A
Last year: 5-13 (2-4 Commonwealth)
Team postseason: did not qualify
Top individual postseason finishes: no District 3 qualifiers
Key losses: not provided
Key returning players: not provided
Top newcomers: not provided
Opener: Monday vs. State College, 4
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill Lions
Coach: Greg Herb (30th season)
Classification: 2A
Last year: 8-6 (6-6)
Team postseason: did not qualify
Top individual postseason finishes: no District 3 qualifiers
Key losses: Sadie Shultz
Key returning players: Eleanor Yale, jr.; Emma Chaplin, jr.; Abigail Ebel, so.
Top newcomers: Nora G. Anjali, jr.
Opener: Monday at Bishop McDevitt, 4
East Pennsboro Panthers
Coach: Sharon Etter (8th season)
Classification: 2A
Last year: 12-2 (10-2)
Team postseason: did not qualify
Top individual postseason finishes: Ava Lewis lost to Riley Smith (Lancaster Catholic) 7-6 (3), 6-2 in District 3 Class 2A singles final and lost to Nikole Lisovyy (Lower Moreland) 6-2, 6-0 in PIAA Class 2A singles third-place match; McKenna Borrell/Jordan Peskie lost to Cassidy Gleiberman/Sloan Kidan (Lancaster Country Day) 6-3, 6-2 in District 3 Class 2A doubles first round.
Key losses: McKenna Borrell, Jordan Peskie, Rachel DeGrange, Drue James.
Key returning players: Ava Lewis, sr.; Bella Hecman, jr.; McKenna Nugent, sr.
Top newcomers: none
Opener: Sept. 16 at James Buchanan, 4
Trinity Shamrocks
Coach: Tony Cooper
Classification: 2A
Last year: 13-3 (12-0)
Team postseason: Lost to Hamburg 3-2 in District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals.
Top individual postseason finishes: Sahara Sipple lost to Evelyn Whiteside (Eastern York) 6-1, 6-3 in District 3 Class 2A singles quarterfinals; Sipple/Sadie Rieg beat Cassidy Gleiberman/Sloan Kidan (Lancaster Country Day) 6-4, 6-3 in District 3 Class 2A doubles third-place match and lost to Ella Krypel/Nichole Joanianne (Wyoming Seminary) 6-1, 6-0 in PIAA Class 2A doubles first round.
Key losses: not provided
Key returning players: not provided
Top newcomers: not provided
Opener: Monday vs. James Buchanan, 4
