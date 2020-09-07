2020 HS Girls Tennis Preview Capsules: Key losses, returning players for each team

Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Here are preview capsules for 2020 high school girls tennis teams in The Sentinel coverage area:

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Top individual postseason finishes: Sarah Guistwite lost to Catherine Rabatin (Penn Manor) 6-1, 6-1 in District 3 Class 3A singles championship match and lost to Amelia Honer (Council Rock North) 6-2, 6-3 in PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals; Meg Ulrich lost to Kayla Kurtz (Manheim Twp.) 6-2, 6-1 in District 3 Class 3A singles first round; Meg Ulrich/Natalie O'Neill lost to Janey Lewis/Michele Timothy (Conrad Weiser) 6-1, 6-3 in District 3 Class 3A doubles quarterfinals.