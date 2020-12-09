2020 All-Sentinel Girls Tennis Team: Carlisle's Sarah Guistwite leads honorees as Player of the Year

The 2020 fall season is over. Time to hand out some awards.
This year's All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Player of the Year
Sarah Guistwite, sr., Carlisle — One of the best players in the Mid-Penn, Guistwite overcame shutdowns and a pandemic to return to the District 3 Class 3A singles final. She met once again with Penn Manor's Catherine Rabatin and fell to the same fate as last season — a silver medal. Guistwite was the Mid-Penn Singles 1 champion and finished in second place with teammate Natalie O’Neill in the Mid-Penn District Doubles tournament, capping a stellar career. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Coach of the Year
Seng Pham, Carlisle — Pham guided Guistwite back to the District 3 Class 3A title match, and although she came in second she made history for the school as one of only a few players to make it to back-to-back championships. Pham also worked with Guistwite and teammate Natalie O’Neill as a District Doubles duo, coaching them to a silver medal in the Mid-Penn tournament. It's been a good run the last few years for Carlisle tennis.
First Team
Ava Lewis, sr., East Pennsboro — Lewis just missed the District 3 Class 2A singles final, falling in the semifinals. She and teammate McKenna Nugent won the Mid-Penn Class 2A District Doubles title before falling in the District 3 Class 2A doubles semifinals. A normal year would have seen Lewis battle in the PIAA tournament and get the chance to one-up her fourth-place finish last season. 2019 All-Sentinel Player of the Year.
McKenna Nugent, jr., East Pennsboro — Nugent was the second half of the dynamic duo for East Pennsboro, battling through the Mid-Penn Class 2A District Doubles tournament for a title before falling in the District 3 Class 2A doubles semifinals. The Panthers tied for the top spot in the Mid-Penn Colonial thanks to Nugent and Lewis.
Natalie O'Neill, jr., Carlisle — O’Neill was a force with teammate Guistwite to earn second place in the Mid-Penn District Doubles tournament. But she also did some impressive things on her own, including claiming the Mid-Penn Singles 2 title. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Nora Esack, jr., Cumberland Valley — The Eagles’ best player this season, Esack had a record of 10-6 and finished fourth in the Mid-Penn singles tournament. CV won the only outright division championship for any local team this year, finishing 9-2 (4-0) in a COVID-19-ravaged Commonwealth Division.
Lindsay Johnson, sr., Northern — Johnson was a guiding force in the Polar Bears' third-place finish in the Mid-Penn Keystone, a 9-4 (5-2) record behind powers Hershey and Palmyra. She made the Mid-Penn Singles 2 title match, falling to Carlisle’s Natalie O’Neill. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Honorable Mentions
Emma Chaplin, jr., Camp Hill; Lauren Giovagnoli, sr., Cedar Cliff; Ana Arensdorf, jr., Cedar Cliff; Jaela Allen, sr., Cumberland Valley; Bella Heckman, jr., East Pennsboro; Patricia Kandrot, Mechanicsburg; Sahara Sipple, jr., Trinity; Sadie Reig, jr., Trinity.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel's sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.
