2020 All-Sentinel Girls Tennis Team: Carlisle's Sarah Guistwite leads honorees as Player of the Year

McKenna Nugent, jr., East Pennsboro — Nugent was the second half of the dynamic duo for East Pennsboro, battling through the Mid-Penn Class 2A District Doubles tournament for a title before falling in the District 3 Class 2A doubles semifinals. The Panthers tied for the top spot in the Mid-Penn Colonial thanks to Nugent and Lewis.

Natalie O'Neill, jr., Carlisle — O’Neill was a force with teammate Guistwite to earn second place in the Mid-Penn District Doubles tournament. But she also did some impressive things on her own, including claiming the Mid-Penn Singles 2 title. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Nora Esack, jr., Cumberland Valley — The Eagles’ best player this season, Esack had a record of 10-6 and finished fourth in the Mid-Penn singles tournament. CV won the only outright division championship for any local team this year, finishing 9-2 (4-0) in a COVID-19-ravaged Commonwealth Division.

Lindsay Johnson, sr., Northern — Johnson was a guiding force in the Polar Bears' third-place finish in the Mid-Penn Keystone, a 9-4 (5-2) record behind powers Hershey and Palmyra. She made the Mid-Penn Singles 2 title match, falling to Carlisle’s Natalie O’Neill. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Honorable Mentions

All-Sentinel teams ​are selected by The Sentinel's sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.

