Tennis community pays tribute to former Mechanicsburg coach Pat Smith

Dozens of tennis players from around the region turned out to the Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School tennis courts Wednesday night to honor the late Pat Smith — a man who, by all accounts, could keep you on your toes in every possible way.

Smith, the Wildcats’ longtime tennis coach who also taught and coached the sport through other venues in the area, died unexpectedly earlier this week at the age of 74.

“It wasn’t expected. Most people are still in shock and disbelief,” said Ben Bright, a former student and now assistant coach under Smith at Mechanicsburg. “The news spread fast because he touched so many people.”

“Everyone that knows our tennis community understands the impact this loss has on so many,” Mechanicsburg Athletic Director Seth Pehanich said in an email to parents. “Pat was instrumental in growing our tennis program from its grassroots at the recreational level, all the way up to our high school program. Most importantly, his influence on student-athletes was evident with how his student-athletes conducted themselves and their relationship they carried on with Pat even after graduation.”