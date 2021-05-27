Tennis community pays tribute to former Mechanicsburg coach Pat Smith

Dozens of tennis players from around the region turned out to the Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School tennis courts Wednesday night to honor the late Pat Smith — a man who, by all accounts, could keep you on your toes in every possible way.
Smith, the Wildcats’ longtime tennis coach who also taught and coached the sport through other venues in the area, died unexpectedly earlier this week at the age of 74.
“It wasn’t expected. Most people are still in shock and disbelief,” said Ben Bright, a former student and now assistant coach under Smith at Mechanicsburg. “The news spread fast because he touched so many people.”
“Everyone that knows our tennis community understands the impact this loss has on so many,” Mechanicsburg Athletic Director Seth Pehanich said in an email to parents. “Pat was instrumental in growing our tennis program from its grassroots at the recreational level, all the way up to our high school program. Most importantly, his influence on student-athletes was evident with how his student-athletes conducted themselves and their relationship they carried on with Pat even after graduation.”
Smith coached at Mechanicsburg for 13 years (13 years with the boys team and five years with the girls team), according to the school, and also ran tennis teams and clinics for various age groups throughout the area. He also coached the Cedar Cliff girls tennis team from 2008 until 2016, and served as a tennis instructor for Mechanicsburg Parks and Recreation and the Hershey Racquet Club.
“Pat coached for me since 2010,” said April Gift, a coordinator with the United States Tennis Association. “He’s been a pillar of the community.”
“He just didn’t have one team every season, he had several teams,” Gift said, “and single-handedly made the program very successful because he realized there was such a need for kids to have a better pathway getting up to the high school level in learning tennis.”
Bright and Gift said the community learned about Smith’s death late on Tuesday. After Smith didn’t show up for a clinic, another coach went to Smith’s home and discovered he had died.
Smith was a graduate of the University of Texas, Bright said.
HS Girls Tennis: Youthful Mechanicsburg falls to Lower Dauphin, trying to make the most of condensed season
On Wednesday, those who attended the vigil wrote messages on tennis balls and wedged them into the chain links of the Mechanicsburg courts, creating a memorial along with flowers and balloons.
Students in attendance described Smith as someone who was constantly involved, spending most of his time on the court and constantly communicating with students. His style was both very nurturing, and also very frank
“He had this Pat sass,” said MASHS player Evan Davis, who helped organize the vigil. “He was brutally honest.”
“He helped every level, every age,” said Makayla Elscheid, also a MASHS athlete. “He was just the most devoted man.”
Bright said that Smith would often criticize him for being emotional, portraying tennis as a dispassionate game — but that Smith was clearly driven by his own emotional investment, going above and beyond to help everyone he taught.
“He was a great mentor,” said Vikram Kakaria, another of Smith’s students. “He wanted kids to learn tennis and have fun while they were doing it.”
