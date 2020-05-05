Taking the long view: Luke Wagner can't pitch Red Land to a second straight PIAA title. Now he's weighing baseball future via MLB draft, college

"The goal isn’t to become a professional, it’s to be a big leaguer," Kyle said. "Signing as an 18-year-old often sets many young kids up for failure. It’s nice to get drafted, but it’s even nicer to know you’re making the right decision for your long-term future."

Kyle would know. He was actually selected three times — the first time out of high school by Houston in the 27th round. He opted to go to Wake Forest, then was drafted again as a junior in 1994 by St. Louis. He knows the calculus a player must go through in deciding whether to head to the minor leagues at 18 or take the college route.

Luke and Kyle both said they are focused on Luke's college career. They wouldn't say if there was a spot in the draft that would sway them from going to college.

"I’m the only kid out of state for Georgia, so they must think highly of me. I’m just trying to understand what they want me to be and how I can be that,” Luke said. “Once I got the news that the season was cancelled, my brain kind of flipped to, ‘Alright, I’m a Georgia Bulldog now and it’s time to go.