With PIAA swimming championships 'on hold' at least a month, coaches and swimmers battle emotions and how best to train through extended layoff

“I got our coaches together and asked what are we going to Monday,” he said. “Much of our team is actually track athletes, so our decision at Bucknell was to let the track athletes get their spring season started. Our thinking was our club swimmers would continue to train with their clubs. Shortly after that, it was announced schools were going to be closing so that was a moot point.”

“One thing that is really difficult for swimmers and divers is routine,” Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner said. “That routine is great for our sport and the hardest thing to realize is when routine is messed up. I know for myself being a structured person, you depend on that, and getting used to a new normal of not knowing and waiting to see is the most frustrating part.”

Adding to that challenge for swimmers is training for a taper that changes their workload to be in peak racing shape prior to the PIAA meet. With such training in flux because of school closures, it’s just not that simple to go swim fast should they reconvene.

That taper is something PIAA associate executive director Melissa Mertz and the PIAA are aware of and discussed. She knows “to try to hold that for two weeks is impossible.”