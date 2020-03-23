With PIAA swimming championships 'on hold' at least a month, coaches and swimmers battle emotions and how best to train through extended layoff

Northern senior Noah Spencer said that ending his high school swimming career at the District 3 Class 2A Championships was not the way it was supposed to happen.
After all, Spencer and many others qualified to swim at the PIAA Class 2A championships, scheduled for March 13-14 at Bucknell University, which were postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf directed all K-12 schools remain closed until April 6, a one-week extension on his previous mandate. The PIAA, shortly after the governor’s announcement, said winter championships likewise remain “on hold.”
Still, you won’t find Spencer sulking. Even if he may not swim for the Polar Bears again. Even if he may not get the chance to break the school’s 50-yard freestyle record he was closing in on.
“The first thing I felt was disappointment,” he said. “We all worked so hard the entire season, and that was taken away at the last minute.”
However, Spencer continued: “We went out to eat right after, and as we were talking, I realized it was the best decision to keep all of us healthy and safe. I look back, and there was a lot of improvement and I am proud of how I performed over the last four years.”
How will they train?
Northern head coach Bill Resser held hope the athletes could still train — until closed schools dashed that.
“I got our coaches together and asked what are we going to Monday,” he said. “Much of our team is actually track athletes, so our decision at Bucknell was to let the track athletes get their spring season started. Our thinking was our club swimmers would continue to train with their clubs. Shortly after that, it was announced schools were going to be closing so that was a moot point.”
“One thing that is really difficult for swimmers and divers is routine,” Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner said. “That routine is great for our sport and the hardest thing to realize is when routine is messed up. I know for myself being a structured person, you depend on that, and getting used to a new normal of not knowing and waiting to see is the most frustrating part.”
Adding to that challenge for swimmers is training for a taper that changes their workload to be in peak racing shape prior to the PIAA meet. With such training in flux because of school closures, it’s just not that simple to go swim fast should they reconvene.
That taper is something PIAA associate executive director Melissa Mertz and the PIAA are aware of and discussed. She knows “to try to hold that for two weeks is impossible.”
“Tapering is such an art and not a science. You never know,” Resser said. “I sent to my team some dry land stuff they can be working on. My thinking is if we can at least keep those muscles firing. I told them if they can do something cardio at least 20 minutes a day it’s not going to increase their conditioning but at least could help.”
To aid his swimmers’ visualization, he also suggested his team go back and watch their performances from the District 3 championship meet, which was a good one for the Polar Bears.
The swimmers? They will be ready if called upon.
“I’ve been doing some running and trying to build up the base for track. I am just working through it,” Kase said. “Especially with the group of guys we have. From November until now, we’ve been on the same wavelength and we make each other better. If you told us two weeks from now we have to get back in the pool and get ready, we’d be able to.”
“I’ve been working out a couple days over the past week, going out and running, sprinting trying to keep my explosiveness up,” Spencer said. “I always talked to [Northern assistant] coach Jared [Haley] about being mentally prepared, and I think that is a big thing. I am keeping my hopes up and ready to swim in case there is a meet. I’d be fine.”
Boiling Springs diving coach Scott Houser is hoping that Bubblers’ senior Lily Bistline, fresh off her district championship, will be able to dive in her final high school competition.
“She is staying in shape at home the best she can with the hopes that she gets the opportunity to finish her season,” he said. “She had a goal to finish higher than her fifth last year and earn All-State honors again.”
A former collegiate athlete who still is active in competitive sports, Mertz understands the situation and frustrations of the swimmers.
“One thing we talked about is the whole situation plays into what we teach in athletics, where you learn to deal with adversity,” she said. “Those are life skills that apply to athletics right now. We are all going through the same things and those characteristics are important right now. We more than anything want this to happen. It’s a complete wait and see.”
“Sometimes in life you don’t call the shots. You are not in control of the situation,” Resser said. “Swimming and the adversity that you face helps prepare for that and these kids handle that. They are kids of great character.”
‘Less-than ideal’
Mertz, who serves as meet manager for the state swimming championships, was the one that delivered the bad news to the 2A coaches and athletes that had arrived at Bucknell to register the day before they were to compete.
At that time, Mertz told those gathered that the postponement was for at least two weeks. That is no longer the case, and whether the championships will be cancelled outright is yet to be determined.
“We are into a complete holding pattern,” Mertz said Friday before the PIAA’s latest statement. “As a staff, we are hopeful we can finish swimming and basketball. Everything is so up in the air right now. When it comes to making decisions, we will take everything into consideration. We won’t be shortsighted on anything. We will do our best with information we are given.”
Boiling Springs’ Evan Kase was also looking forward to states after improving dramatically during his high school career. While he is not sure the season is officially over, if it is, Kase, who is also waiting for track practice to commence, has a lot to be proud of.
“My friends that I’ve talked to are all saying this is so less-than ideal, the fact is everyone is losing everything,” he said. “Everyone that is involved in a spring sport, everyone that is their senior year. Everyone is going through it, and you are not alone.
“If states doesn’t come, we have accomplished so much. The reason we’ve been so successful is we all bought in. We sent a girls team to states for first time in five years. That’s quite an accomplishment.”
At least as a junior, Kase has another year remaining.
“That is what I am looking forward to. That’s what I have going for me,” he said. “I am not a senior, and this wasn’t my last chance. I feel so bad for the three seniors we took up and the others.”
Shippensburg head coach Chandler Johnson said that his team of four girls, including seniors Madison Osanitsch and Makenna Morris, that went to states was not surprised by the postponement.
“It was kind of in the back of all of our minds as the week went on,” Johnson said. “You saw things like the NBA, baseball and other things that were postponing. When you had 3A start the meet, it was kind of like, this is going to happen.
“We were ready to swim. To get there and hear that was hard on the kids. There were tears and disappointment, but I think they handled it well considering.”
“When Melissa made the announcement, it was very discouraging to hear that. Once the 3A started, I thought we were going to be ok,” Resser said. “I can understand why they did what they did, especially when you see what is going on at the national and NCAA levels.”