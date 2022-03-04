'We're a big blob of purple': Team oneness steers Boiling Springs to 3 gold medals in Day 1 of District 3 Swimming Championships

Boiling Springs’ Braelen Mowe couldn’t help but crack a smile.

Prepared to settle into the blocks for his boys 100 yard butterfly race at the District 3 Class 2A Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley’s natatorium Friday, Mowe raised his hand as his name was announced over the loudspeakers.

However, rather than be announced as a member of the Boiling Springs swim team, Mowe was recognized as a member of the Big Spring swim team.

He turned to competitor and Big Spring’s own Matthew Raudabaugh, who stood in Lane 5, and the pair laughed.

It wouldn’t be the last smile Mowe broke Friday afternoon, as the Bubbler junior coasted to a duet of gold medals, turning to his Bubbler coaching staff after each win. First, in the 200 individual medley and followed by top honors in the 100 fly, accenting a bulk of the Bubblers’ Day 1 success.

Jillian Strine also defended her 50 free title in the 2A girls contingent, rallying in the final 25 yards.

“Going in, I didn't expect to do that well,” Mowe said of his 200 IM swim, “but I was going to try to cruise right away. (Trinity’s Ryan Lee), I love racing against him, and I was just trying to have as much fun as possible. “

Entering the 200 IM, Mowe held just a two-second better seed time than his Trinity competitor. Mowe put that seed time in the dust, speeding to 1:51.35 and shaving six seconds off his seed time.

It also set a new Boiling Springs’ school record by three seconds. It was also his first gold medal in the event after claiming silver at the 2021 district championships.

He then turned to the 100 fly two events later against his Mid-Penn Colonial Division foe in Raudabaugh.

“I was really tired after the 200 IM,” Mowe said, “so I just went into fly and just gave it everything I had.”

Whatever proverbial gas was left in the tank, Mowe used every last drop of it. With Raudabaugh on his heels for much of the race, Mowe used an impressive final turn into the wall to create some separation.

It was enough to edge out Raudabugh by two seconds, clocking a time of 50.71 seconds. Raudabugh handily grabbed second place at 52.18.

“He was ultra-focused, like laser focused Braelen was,” Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner said. “I knew he was gonna have a good meet … and it was a testament to how much he enjoys competing. And he trains hard every day, he does what's asked of him every day and then he gets the results that he deserves. So, to me, that's the coolest part.”

Later in the afternoon, Strine added to the Bubblers’ gold medal collection with her 50 free first-place time. After briefly trailing heading into the first turn, Strine flipped on the afterburners and out-touched Schuylkill Valley’s Emily Gao by .13 seconds to grab back-to-back crowns.

Strine sped to a pace of 24.36 and carried confidence going into her race despite shouldering the weight of being the top seed.

The confidence was on full display as she also broke the Boiling Springs’ school record in the event.

“I've had the teammates to push me to this point, I’ve had the coaching to push me to this point,” Strine said. “That competition was excellent, and it really helped me to push myself to get to be even better because there’s good competition no matter where your seeded in your race. So, it’s really, really good to be right back here and defend this title and I couldn't be happier with how I swam.”

Similar to Mowe, Brenner cited Strine’s hard-work ethic as the main contributor to her postseason success thus far.

“Jillian’s also looked really good in the water the last couple weeks,” Brenner said. “I think she's naturally a sprinter, she’s twitchy and she can really get off the block. And when it comes to sprint stuff at practice, nobody's beating her off the walls. I think that showed (today). She wasn’t the first one into that wall, but she was the first one coming out of that wall, which I think is a testament to getting up and racing. I still think she's got another level, another gear coming in two weeks.”

Also joining Mowe and Strine on the medal stand Friday were sophomores Katie Buehler and Tess Naylor. Buehler hauled in silver-medal honors in the 200 IM behind a time of 2:10.11 while Naylor struck bronze in the 200 free, netting a time of 1:57.17.

The Bubblers also managed a group of medal swims in the relay events. With Mowe as the opening leg in the boys 200 free relay, Boiling Springs snared second-place laurels. The quartet of EJ Heyman, Nathan Book, Keegan Williamson and Hunter Kuffa also started the day with a fifth-place kick in the 200 medley relay.

On the girls side, Buehler, Strine, Peyton Ellis and Maggie Brenner teamed for fourth place in the 200 medley relay and the Bubblers capped the Day 1 meet with an additional fourth-place swim in the 200 free relay.

Every medal was due in part to the oneness and cohesion the Bubblers share, a collective group that went a combined 24-0 during the regular season and doubled down on the Colonial Division crowns for the first time since 2011.

“I think a lot of them realize it's a much bigger thing themselves,” Brenner said of his team’s cohesion. “People say, ‘Oh, I'm about team,’ but more importantly, it's about what do you want to do for team? … What makes a teammate is being all about the others and not about yourself. We’ve had more people, I feel like, really latch on and buy into that, and honestly, those kids are the ones that get the most out of this, the practices, the meets and get the most out of each other. So, I think it's just kind of really segues into a team dynamic that benefits each other.”

“This group is the best ever,” Strine said. “We have such a deep team and every time you see us, we're just a big blob of purple. It’s just so amazing. Whenever you see someone behind the block, we have 25 people behind us rallying us up, getting us ready for that race.

“That's something special.”

Other local medalists

Trinity’s boys 200 medley relay team mined gold to open Friday’s 2A championships, gauging a time of 1:39.43. Ryan Lee finished second in the boys 200 IM behind Mowe and in the girls field, Kari Powell swam her way to third in the 200 IM and Bramley Hawkins later tacked on a bronze-medal finish in the 100 fly.

The East Pennsboro girls had themselves a showcase in the pool, as Sara Turner nabbed first place in the 200 IM with a time of 2:08.14. Sisters Isabella and Samantha Kil went two-five in the 100 fly and the Panthers also grabbed second in the 200 medley relay.

Shippensburg’s Jed Ritchie once again found himself at the medal stand for the second time in three weeks, taking fifth in the boys 100 fly. He also contributed to the Greyhounds’ sixth-place swim in the 200 medley relay.

Along with Raudabaugh’s silver in the 100 fly, the Bulldogs boys cruised to third in the 200 medley relay and the girls grabbed seventh in the 200 free relay.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

