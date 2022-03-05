'We have such a cohesive group': Boiling Springs girls place 2nd as team, Bubblers add to District 3 medal collection

It felt like the longest final reach of Jillian Strine’s high school swimming career.

In the girls District 3 Class 2A championships Saturday, in the 400 free relay, Strine's Boiling Springs teammate Katie Buehler closed the gap to .08 seconds on East Pennsboro heading into the anchor leg.

Enter Strine.

Going stride for stride with Panthers’ Isabella Kil, Strine out-touched the East Pennsboro senior in the final 25 yards to snag gold and record a time of three minutes, 36.41 seconds, .12 seconds ahead of her competitor's pace.

“Definitely the fastest finish I’ve ever had,” Strine said with a big smile. “I knew I was neck and neck with Isabella Kil, and she is a great swimmer. … It was a really close race, and I just gave it my all and I know that all the girls did, too.”

Sophomore Tess Naylor and senior Kyleigh Hostetter held down the first and second legs for the Bubblers, keeping them within striking distance the first half of the race.

“It was really stressful,” Buehler said with a laugh, “but we had a blast. That was the goal, to get first and to beat East Penn. We just we always come together when it comes to relays and we needed every single person's effort on that relay. Everyone put everything they had into it. It was amazing.”

“We have such a cohesive group,” Strine said. “I have total faith in every single one of those girls that we can pull out the times we are supposed to. We matched up with East Penn really, really well, and it all came down to things like our turns, how our stars were and stuff like that. And really, the goal was just to swim fast, and that's exactly what we did. I could not be more proud of these girls.”

The 400 free relay gold capped a haul of medal finishes for the Bubblers Saturday. Earlier in the morning, Buehler backed her way into the wall for gold in the 100 backstroke, defending her title from last year’s championships with a time of 56.63. Strine also added another top-three finish to her weekend medal collection — she captured gold Friday in the 50 free — with a bronze-medal swim in the 100 free at 53.23.

Naylor also snagged fifth-place honors in the 500 free with a time of 5:29.01 and Hostetter joined Buehler on the medal stand in the 100 back, taking seventh place with a time of 1:02.72.

It all contributed to the Bubbler girls placing second as a team with 245 points. Schuylkill Valley took the title with 388 team points.

“The depth to this team is remarkable,” Strine said. “We really have some great, strong girls with placing points, which is what really helps our team, and I think that's really special.”

The Bubbler boys also hauled in their share of hardware Saturday. EJ Heyman and Keegan Williamson each motored their way through the water for fourth and fifth-place finishes in the 100 back, clocking times of 56.93 and 57.64. Nathan Book snared eighth-place honors in the 100 breaststroke behind a time of 1:05.40.

“This is our biggest team in the history of Boiling Springs,” Buehler said, “all of us to be here and swim well, really helped us get second overall as a team. Everyone did amazing, even our new swimmers who are just freshmen, or if it's their first year of swimming, they're able to come here and have this opportunity. And I'm just so happy. This is a moment to live that everyone wishes for, and I'm so glad we got to experience it.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

