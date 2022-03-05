'We are the Big Spring Bulldogs': Matthew Raudabaugh shatters District 3 2A breaststroke record en route to gold medal

Big Spring’s Matthew Raudabaugh emerged from the water in his final reach into the wall, turned to the time board, clenched his fist and raised his right arm up into the air.

The Big Spring senior had set out on two goals prior to the 2022 District 3 Class 2A Swimming Championships: Defend his gold medal title in the boys 100 yard breaststroke and bring the 2A district breaststroke record back to Big Spring, a feat previously held by Bulldog grad Jared Anderson.

Mission accomplished.

On Day 2 of the District 3 Class 2A championships at Cumberland Valley High School’s natatorium, Raudabaugh turned in a pair of blazing 50-yard splits — 26.44 seconds and 29.76 seconds — to mine gold and set the District 3 record with a time of 56.22.

The record-setting swim was the cherry on top to a two-day district showcase that included an additional two silver medals and a bronze medal for the Bulldog fourth-year man. He clinched the two silver medals in the 100 butterfly and the 400 free team relay and took third-place in the first event of the weekend, the 200 medley relay.

“It just felt really good. It was just amazing,” Raudabaugh said, holding his district gold medal. “I knew coming into today, I didn't have a ton of competition, but I knew just going in I had to do my best and I had to come out here and I had to try. And look what happened. It was just an amazing feeling.”

“He was feeling good today,” Big Spring head coach Evan Jarusewski said of Raudabaugh. “He just asked me how he should go out and I said, ‘today's the day to just try to drop the hammer, go all out, the whole thing. It's the 100, so you got to go out. Do whatever you want, just go out hard.’ And he did.”

Along with his gold-medal swim, Raudabaugh reached the podium with teammates and fellow seniors Luke Hand and Reese Ward in the 400 free relay Saturday. The trio, along with junior Nicholas Egger, cruised to silver with a time of 3:22.17.

Hand put the Bulldogs in a top-three position in the lead leg. With Trinity and Bishop McDevitt creating separation in the middle legs, it was Raudabaugh who held the duties as the anchor.

He gained major ground, registering sub-30-second 50-yard splits, enough to vault the Bulldogs to silver-medal status.

“He’s your secret weapon,” Jarusewski said of Raudabaugh in the 400 free relay, "but it’s expected. e always surprises me about what he's gonna do. ... Those boys, all three of them together, they're crazy. They're absolutely crazy at our practices, but they love each other as brothers. And they swim like brothers. They have fun with it.”

Hand and Ward ascended to the medal stand individually as well. Hand opened Saturday’s meet with a fifth-place pacing in the 100 free, a time of 49.11. Ward rallied for sixth in the 100 backstroke, recording a time of 58.50.

The Bulldog boys placed fifth as a team.

On the girls side, freshman Courtney Cherricks swam her way to sixth place in the 500 free and the quartet of Rebekah Fertig, Alexis Clouse, Cherricks and Mattea Penner also garnered sixth-place honors in the 400 free relay.

“It shows that they trust each other,” Jarusewski said of the Bulldogs’ Day 2 success, “and they push each other, and I can’t ask for a better group of kids on the guys and girls side.”

It’s now onto the PIAA State Championships for Raudabaugh, where he angles to defend his title in the 100 breaststroke.

“I know the other guys are really happy with what we did here today,” Raudabaugh said of his team’s district performance, “and coming from such a rural school, we are always seen as the underdogs.

“I think we kind of shook the rest of the double A schools and showed that we are the Big Spring Bulldogs.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.