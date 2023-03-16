LEWISBURG — What could’ve been a crucial mistake for Trinity’s Ryan Lee turned into motivation and a PIAA Class 2A 100-yard breaststroke medal.

In Thursday morning’s preliminary session, the Shamrock senior missed on his first wall. But the precision of his strokes helped him counteract the error and sneak into the finals with an eighth-place seeding and a time of 59.21 seconds.

Lee put the error in the rear-view mirror in the finals and swam to seventh place at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium, clocking in at 58.99. Lee had made it his goal to break 59 seconds all year and did so Thursday, in addition to his gold-medal swim at the Districts 3 championships where he broke Trinity’s school record (58.75).

“It was my last race,” Lee said. “So I just wanted to go out, I wanted to go for it and just hold on. I went out fast, did my best to hold on, and it worked out.”

Lee held on after taking out a faster opening split (27.42) than fifth- and sixth-place finishers, Mast Community Charter’s Andrew Kaupp and Brookville’s Patrick Young. Kaupp and Young closed in with late surges, but Lee tapped into his reserves to stave off Cathedral’s Matthew Hinman by 0.92 seconds.

“I just wanted to go out with a good race and I did,” Lee said.

Along with correcting his prelim mishap, Lee said he drew from the support of his teammates. One of those teammates was junior James Gaudion, who collected 14th- and 16th-place honors in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle consolations. Gaudion touched the wall in 55.06 in the back and covered the free in 49.64.

Other local consolation swims included Boiling Springs’ EJ Heyman in the 100 back (12th, 54.07) and the Bubbler quartet of Heyman, Braelen Mowe, Keegan Williamson and Nick Trabucco in the 400 free relay (10th, 3:18.40). The relay team jumped two spots from its prelim seeding.

“Having a great team,” Lee said of what he’s taking from his prep career. “They motivated me. They pushed me to do my best, and I love those guys. I'm gonna miss them. But having a great team, especially this year. We’ve been really close.”

The seventh-place finish was Lee’s first medal in the event. He improved from 12th last year and made the transition to the breaststroke — from the 500 free — following his sophomore season.

Looking back, Lee didn’t necessarily imagine a PIAA breaststroke medal. But Thursday night, he rewrote the script and did so with a few edits along the way.

“I hung up the 500 free because I was tired of it,” Lee said. “I wanted to try something different. So, I moved to the breast and it worked out.”