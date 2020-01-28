'This is my therapy': Boiling Springs senior Lily Reighard is most at home standing on the very edge of the board

"I was so sure going into states I wasn't going to be good," Reighard said. "After I medalled, it gave me that confidence boost. The two teammates I had last year was super motivating and kept me going because I saw how good they were. I wanted to keep working until I get to there."

Reighard, also a starter on the field hockey team, missed this year's entire swimming and diving preseason while the Bubblers field hockey program made a deep run into the postseason, including making it to the state quarterfinals.

Slowly but surely, Reighard is rounding into form as the District 3 diving championship looms on the horizon Feb. 19.

"At the beginning of the season, I try to have one big goal," Reighard said. "I then figure out what has to happen to get there in smaller goals. It's just getting that repetition in practice each day so that by the time you get to the big goal, it seems so small because you've done all this stuff to get to it."

She won't divulge the goals she set for herself, but a return trip back to the podium at states — where she has a good chance of at least equaling her place — is probably high on her list. Her coach thinks she's more than ready, but he's even more excited for what lies in store for Reighard after that.