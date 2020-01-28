'This is my therapy': Boiling Springs senior Lily Reighard is most at home standing on the very edge of the board

Lily Reighard steps up onto the diving board and walks to the end of the board.
She spins around, lets her heels hang over the edge and balances on her toes. The Boiling Springs' senior exhales while she focuses her energy and thoughts into the dive she's about to execute.
It doesn't matter if this is one of the countless entries she makes into the pool during her daily practices, a Tuesday night meet in the middle of the season or competing at the PIAA Diving Championships.
This is the place Reighard feels at home.
"Sometimes that board can feel like the loneliest place on the world," Boiling Springs diving coach Scott Houser said. "Sometimes, you can get overwhelmed by fear and anxiety. It happens to every diver. But what makes Lily special is she can take those moments as an opportunity to grow stronger. She confronts those fears and anxieties, instead of hiding from them."
That board that sits 1 meter above the water is her sanctuary and her respite from the outside world. It's become her place to be free.
"You have to tame your mind before you get your body to go the right way," Reighard said. "It's so mental that it's almost hard to think about anything else. No matter if I have schoolwork or anything else, I know I can come here and work on getting myself better. Then I can go home and deal with all of the stress.
"But this is my therapy."
Diving wasn't always a part of Reighard's life. She only took up the sport officially her freshman year after she decided to stop participating in gymnastics. But she quickly fell in love with it.
"I just didn't like gymnastics anymore, but I liked the tumbling and flipping aspect," she said. "My coach used to say either you can do diving, or a lot of gymnasts go into track and field. I was like, 'I'm not a runner, so I'll do diving.' Freshman year, I came out, and it gave me that thing I loved about gymnastics without what I hated."
Reighard has come a long way very quickly since those beginning days as a novice. Earlier this season, she broke the school's 18-year-old record for diving with a score of 260.40, besting the previous record held by Ashley Korzun since 2001.
Last year, Reighard became Boiling Springs' highest placing female medalist in school history when she finished fifth at the PIAA Class 2A diving championships.
Reighard looked into a few of her competitors and watched their dives on social media before the championships and realized she could compete with anyone on the state's biggest stage. Going through it two of the best Bubblers boys divers last year, Jack Still and Jordan Morret, also helped the then-junior with any doubts she may have had.
"I was so sure going into states I wasn't going to be good," Reighard said. "After I medalled, it gave me that confidence boost. The two teammates I had last year was super motivating and kept me going because I saw how good they were. I wanted to keep working until I get to there."
Reighard, also a starter on the field hockey team, missed this year's entire swimming and diving preseason while the Bubblers field hockey program made a deep run into the postseason, including making it to the state quarterfinals.
Slowly but surely, Reighard is rounding into form as the District 3 diving championship looms on the horizon Feb. 19.
"At the beginning of the season, I try to have one big goal," Reighard said. "I then figure out what has to happen to get there in smaller goals. It's just getting that repetition in practice each day so that by the time you get to the big goal, it seems so small because you've done all this stuff to get to it."
She won't divulge the goals she set for herself, but a return trip back to the podium at states — where she has a good chance of at least equaling her place — is probably high on her list. Her coach thinks she's more than ready, but he's even more excited for what lies in store for Reighard after that.
"There is always a little bit of pressure to outperform yourself from the previous year," Houser said. "Winning meets, winning championships, breaking records is all fun, but that stuff does come to an end. What's special about someone like her is she can take this life lesson with her. It's really going to help her when her diving days are over.
"I have had a great time coaching her. It's going to be sad to see her go, but she's ready, and the world is ready for her."