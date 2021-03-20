'The senior mentality': Shippensburg's Julia Strine claims long-awaited PIAA gold; Cumberland Valley's Tyler Distenfeld earns 3A medal

“I didn’t think that I couldn’t achieve it, but I was like, 'I am going to have to step it up. I am going to have to work harder than I ever have,'” she said. “I had the senior mentality that it’s my last season, so give it all.

“I do well with better competition, too. I really think that was a bigger factor, knowing I had to work really hard to get the place I wanted, the times I wanted. It motivated me knowing I was going to be racing bigger and faster teams.”

Swimming close to home was nice for Strine, who yesterday watched younger sister, Jillian Strine, earn a PIAA medal for Boiling Springs in the 2A competition.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was really nice to wake up at my house this morning,” she said. “It was just another meet for me. I swim fast in this pool, so it put me in a good mindset going into the meet.”

Julia Strine admitted that it is hard to believe her high school career is done, but she looks forward to heading to swim at Ohio University in the fall.

“I am grateful for the opportunity the PIAA gave us this year,” she said. “I am thankful for my school, my team and my family. I am really excited and proud to be able to represent my school the way I did.”

Home sweet home