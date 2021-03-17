The place to be: How Cumberland Valley stepped up to host PIAA wrestling, swimming championships in a pandemic

Craig declined comment to The Sentinel for this story.

In team wrestling, a PIAA board decision shifted the championships later in the calendar year to give schools more time to complete their regular season.

That change in the overall timetable caused further scheduling headaches, forcing the switch from the usual home at the Giant Center in Hershey to Cumberland Valley's Eagle Dome for semifinals, finals and consolation finals March 27.

"The board took actions to move team championships after individual championships," Byers said. "That schedule put us in conflict with the basketball championships that the Giant Center was already scheduled to host."

Bucknell University became impractical as a site for the swimming and diving championships when it canceled spring break — typically the week the state swimming and diving championships are held — after delaying the start of in-person classes for the semester. That revision guaranteed the school's entire student body would be on campus during the scheduled days of the championships.

Additionally, all of Bucknell's teams for the fall, winter and spring sports season returned to action in early February, limiting the areas the PIAA could use to stage the entire event.