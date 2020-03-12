'That was the hardest part': Boiling Springs' Matt Brenner struggled to break news after PIAA Class 2A swimming championships postponed

LEWISBURG — Thursday was a speech that Boiling Springs swimming head coach Matt Brenner never envision giving to his team.
The Bubblers traveled to Bucknell University to register for the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships, which were to take place Friday and Saturday.
However, moments after some of the teams arrived, PIAA associate executive director Melissa Mertz had the coaches gathered, relaying a message from the state’s high school sports governing body.
The 2A portion of the meet was postponed because of the ongoing battle of the coronavirus. The 3A championships, which began Wednesday, continued Thursday only to be truncated with no evening finals. There are no reported cases at Bucknell University.
The PIAA released a statement with the following: “PIAA Board of Directors decided this morning by a unanimous vote to suspend the PIAA basketball and AA boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving championships for minimally a two week period … by enforcing a two–week hiatus from our basketball and AA swimming championships, (the PIAA) believes this action will allow schools time to perform self-assessments and make decisions to promote optimal health conditions in their communities.”
PIAA executive director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi stated: “The Board of Directors’ are committed to promoting an environment of healthy athletic competition that is consistent with current health department and the Center for the Disease Control guidelines.”
Suddenly, Brenner was in front of his squad with the bad news. A short while later, they were on the bus returning to Boiling Springs.
“That was the hardest part,” Brenner said. “Hearing it was one thing, then having to tell all of them, the 11 kids back here waiting, thinking they were going to get to warm up. I couldn’t get through telling them without getting choked up.”
Brenner understood the tough position the PIAA was in to make such a bold decision with swimming, basketball and bowling. He was not questioning the decision whatsoever. His main concern was the disappointment of the athletes.
“You feel like something special has been taken away. I had no idea this was going to play out this way,” he said. “A few years ago, it was a snow thing, and it went timed finals. You never know. It’s one of those things it’s totally out of your hands.
“I feel for everybody that drove 3-4 hours and sacrificed all the time and effort because this is what you look forward to. They said two weeks, but nobody knows. It’s a guessing game.”
Mertz, who has served as meet director of the PIAA championships for nearly two decades, empathized with the athletes, coaches and fans.
“I had full intention of getting everybody in, and getting them swimming and giving people the opportunity to earn a gold medal, a silver medal, whatever it may be,” Mertz said. “Through 7 o'clock this morning I was fighting the good fight to keep it going, but by about 9:30, 10 o'clock, things had taken a turn.
“We had more information, and we just had to make a different decision. But I certainly feel their pain and I know it’s disheartening for them. But in the grand scheme of everything going on, it's one of those decisions you have to make, and you have to understand.”
Mertz added that with other sports shutting down, as well as the closing of host Bucknell University, which canceled all of its spring sports programs, it was the only decision.
“In addition to information that we got from the governor's office and the Department of Health, it’s the right thing to do,” she said.
The decision prompted a unique reaction from York Suburban coaching legend Dick Guyer, who has nearly 50 years at the pool deck with the Trojans and never envisioned anything like a postponement related to a virus. But Guyer is confident the proper decisions were made.
“I think the whole thing is if people that can die from it, obviously (postponing) makes sense,” he said. “And (considering) the people at the Department of Health, I know more about swimming than they do, but they know more about disease control than I do. I will yield to their expertise.”