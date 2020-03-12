'That was the hardest part': Boiling Springs' Matt Brenner struggled to break news after PIAA Class 2A swimming championships postponed

Suddenly, Brenner was in front of his squad with the bad news. A short while later, they were on the bus returning to Boiling Springs.

“That was the hardest part,” Brenner said. “Hearing it was one thing, then having to tell all of them, the 11 kids back here waiting, thinking they were going to get to warm up. I couldn’t get through telling them without getting choked up.”

Brenner understood the tough position the PIAA was in to make such a bold decision with swimming, basketball and bowling. He was not questioning the decision whatsoever. His main concern was the disappointment of the athletes.

“You feel like something special has been taken away. I had no idea this was going to play out this way,” he said. “A few years ago, it was a snow thing, and it went timed finals. You never know. It’s one of those things it’s totally out of your hands.

“I feel for everybody that drove 3-4 hours and sacrificed all the time and effort because this is what you look forward to. They said two weeks, but nobody knows. It’s a guessing game.”

Mertz, who has served as meet director of the PIAA championships for nearly two decades, empathized with the athletes, coaches and fans.