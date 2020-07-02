Swimming: Without 2020 season, local youth swim leagues eye 2021 season

The loss of the 2020 summer swimming season was certainly “disappointing,” but Mid Penn Swim League secretary Jess Lane said the prospects for a 2021 season still look good.
The MPSL, which is the home of teams primarily from the East Shore, and the Capital Area Swim League, home to swim clubs around Cumberland County and neighboring areas, canceled their 2020 swimming seasons nearly two months ago. Lane said the Mid Penn did so in early May.
That means no outdoor swim meets at community pools, no All-Star meet and no Mid-Caps meet, the annual championship featuring the best the MPSL and CASL have to offer.
“I’d say at the time it was a relatively easy decision, while it was disappointing,” Lane said this week. “The No. 1 thing was the safety of our swimmers.”
An issue with running the league would’ve been the amount of spectators and size of teams during some meets. Lane said some teams have more than 100 swimmers, and some meets can have as many as 200-250 spectators.
Lane said some of the Mid Penn’s teams are still holding practices and clinics, but others could not operate with the community pools they swim at still closed.
She said there is confidence in a 2021 season, at least from a financial standpoint. Typically, their Mid-Caps championship meet funds the upcoming year. Because there is no 2020 season, the money from the 2019 Mid-Caps will be used for 2021, Lane said.
“I think [the pandemic is] just going to cause people to maybe be a little bit leery to maybe sign up for a sport [next year],” Lane said.
The potential impact will be on local programs and the pools they use. Lane said some pools are “not financially stable,” and there’s concern some of them may not open for 2021.
Local clubs in the CASL include: South Middleton Swim Club, Cumberland Valley Aquatic Club, Carlisle Swim Club, Keystone Aquatic Club, Aquatic Club of the West Shore, Mechanicsburg Swim Club, Camp Hill Aquatic Club, Big Spring Aquatic Club, Shippensburg Aquatic Club and Northern York Aquatic Club.
