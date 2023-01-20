Swimming the same lane: Friendly competition pushes East Pennsboro's Maggio siblings in the pool

Breydon, Brea and Rylee Maggio had swam together, but never before on the high school circuit.

So naturally, in their first East Pennsboro practice together, the three siblings lined up in the same lane.

“Let’s just say we had a couple arguments,” Breydon said with a laugh, recalling the 2021 swim practice. “But I feel like it has brought us closer together.”

As siblings — Breydon and Brea seniors, and Rylee a sophomore — harmless bickering and some friendly competition are constants for the East Penn trio. But intertwined in the fun and games is an emphatic sibling support.

It’s a support that pushes the three to the best of their ability. A support that has the two other siblings at the end of the lane, cheering on their brother or sister in their events.

“They bring a vibe that's very happy,” East Pennsboro head coach Shannon Novakoski said. “They are three teammates and siblings that come in and help each other out, and they are a very energetic group that just makes swim practices fun. We get to joke around a lot, but then they also have the competitive side, the serious side, that when it needs to get down to practices and do what needs to be done during practice and meets, they're focused on what they need to do.”

Panther swimming has been a shared joy for Breydon, Brea and Rylee the last two years. The trio took similar routes to the high school pool, jumping into the water at an early age and getting their feet wet with the East Pennsboro Aquatic Club before transitioning to the West Shore YMCA.

From the early stages, the siblings had a friendly competition. The competitive nature is across the board, but Brea and Rylee admit there’s a separate sister rivalry.

“It might not be friendly all the time,” Brea said, pausing to let out a few laughs. “We've always been competitive with each other, whether in swimming or outside of swimming. We're always racing each other for better times whether it’s at practice or in meets.”

The motive to outduel one another stems from different strokes, or on occasion, the same race. Breydon specializes in the 100 yard breaststroke, an event he swam at last year’s PIAA Class 2A Championships, and placed 29th. Brea and Rylee frequently swim freestyle and compete in the short to long-distance races, from the 50 to the 500. The sisters make up half of the Panthers’ 200 free relay team as well.

“I think that we all have very different strengths,” Brea said. “We all swim different events and different strokes, and when the other one is swimming one of the strokes or events, we always give each other advice or hype each other up before the event.”

The friendly competition feeds into the sibling comradery and the support of the team. Numbers are down for the Panthers this season, and the Maggios' upbeat presence has been a pillar to keeping East Penn’s spirits high.

As seniors, Breydon and Brea convey their knowledge and inspire those who will carry the mantle as leaders next season. Rylee, who will be Novakoski’s oldest girls swimmer next winter, is absorbing her siblings’ leadership qualities.

“I’m gonna have to take on a big leadership role, and I'm getting some of the knowledge for that from them,” Rylee said. “They’re just super loving and encouraging.”

Novakoski has seen the transfer of knowledge and leadership as well.

“They have that leadership role on and off the pool deck,” Novakoski said of Breydon and Brea. “They do other things outside of school that just bring that leadership role to the team, by just helping out others but also still building the team up and making sure that everybody is having fun.

“And I can see Rylee ... being the one that helps any of our incoming freshmen. Being that leader on the team to help them figure out the ropes since high school swimming is a lot different than if they did club swimming or anything like that — really being able to work with them at practice, helping them out during meets and just being that voice for the team as a leader.”

The conclusion to the dual-meet season is approaching, and the postseason meets are on the horizon, scheduled to begin next month. Breydon, Brea and Rylee aim to make their splash on the medal stand.

Amid the packed pool deck at Cumberland Valley’s natatorium for the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships, and the frenzied floor at Bucknell University for states, the Maggios will be lane-side, cheering on and pushing their siblings as they race.

Breydon, Brea and Rylee are cherishing their final meets together. But the siblings know they’ll find a way to keep their friendly competition churning once Breydon and Brea hang up their Panther swim caps.

“My biggest takeaway is that even though we’ve had our arguments, we've had our fights, I feel like we still got to stick together as a family even if we're not on the same team,” Breydon said.

“We gotta keep the competitions going,” Brea said. “It doesn’t end here.”

Photos: East Pennsboro at Big Spring Swimming