Swimming Notebook: Mechanicsburg girls claim 4th straight Keystone title; Trinity, Northern earn sweeps

The Mechanicsburg girls swimming trophy case is getting crowded.

In Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Keystone dual meet against Palmyra, the Wildcat girls captured their fourth consecutive division title by topping the Cougars 110-60. Palmyra edged Mechanicsburg on the boys side with a 103-67 victory.

Several swimmers powered the Wildcats’ route to hardware, including Annabelle Hoover and Brenna Kretschman who each secured two individual victories. Hoover specialized in the 200 and 500 yard freestyles, clocking times of 2:01.77 and 5:23.80. Krestchman ascended the leaderboard in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, and touched the wall in 1:08.16 and 1:08.62.

Courtney Foose and Olivia Sprankle each tacked on wins in the 50 free and the 100 breaststroke. Foose sped to a time of 26.70 in the free while Sprankle gauged 1:18.45 in the breaststroke. For the boys, Lance Ginter paced the ‘Cats with two wins (100 fly and 100 breaststroke) while Daryn Ginter, Declan Raniowski and Gavin Schmidt each swam to first place in an event.

The Wildcat girls finished their league schedule with a perfect 8-0 record.

Shamrocks sweep James Buchanan

Trinity won 20 of 22 possible events and swept James Buchanan with 92-41 (boys) and 92-47 (girls) victories Tuesday in Colonial Division action.

The Shamrocks dominated across the board and had several swimmers pile up multiple wins. For the boys, Ryan Lee, James Gaudion and Josiah Garber each snared two top finishes. The girls saw Madelyn Blough puncture the competition with a pair of first-place swims.

Lee coasted to first in the 200 free and 100 back, securing times of 1:53.76 and 59.14. Gaudion took the reins in the 100 breaststroke, cruising to 1:10.70, and added another win in the 200 individual medley at 2:15.38. Garber took charge of the 100 fly and 500 free, pacing the pool 1:09.51 and 5:34.49.

Blough’s first-place tallies came in the 100 free and 100 back, where the freshman recorded times of 57.61 and 1:07.15. Joining Blough in the win column was Della Hawkins, Lily Johnston, Allie Dopkowski and Audrey Carter. Andy Jones and Jack Kozlowski added wins to the boys’ total.

Polar Bears roar past Township

Susquehanna Township kept things competitive in the pool Tuesday, but Northern managed a sweep of the Indians thanks to scores of 95-66 (boys) and 97-70 (girls).

Morgan Keefer and Savannah Pentz, and Jon Brettschneider and Brody Douglass engineered the Polar Bears’ sweep by logging two wins apiece. Keefer bore down for victories in the 500 free and 100 breaststroke while Pentz sailed past the opposition in the 200 IM and 100 back. Brettschneider set the pace in the 200 IM and 500 free for the boys, and Douglass followed suit in the 100 fly and 100 breaststroke races.

Other Northern swimmers to claim top honors were Sam Kazakavich (boys 200 free) and Cole Ryan (boys 100 back).

Linsey, Ludwick pace Colts in loss to Warriors

Gettysburg swept Cedar Cliff by scores of 142-42 (boys) and 101-79 (girls Tuesday, but that didn’t prevent Colts’ Sadie Ludwick and Samantha Linsey from shattering their competition.

Ludwick and Linsey each corralled a pair of first place finishes, with Ludwick’s coming in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. Linsey matched her teammates’ production with triumphs in the 500 free and 100 fly. Chloe Ludwick, Layla Mahrady, Ben Kruleski and Zack Kuhns also pulled in one victory each.

Tuesday’s results

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Gettysburg 124 Cedar Cliff 42

Palmyra 103, Mechanicsburg 67

Red Land 94, Lower Dauphin 64

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 103, Shippensburg 72

Northern 95, Susquehanna Township 66

Trinity 92, James Buchanan 41

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Gettysburg 101, Cedar Cliff 79

Mechanicsburg 110, Palmyra 60

Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 90, Shippensburg 89

Northern 97, Susquehanna Township 70

Trinity 92, James Buchanan 47

Photos: Trinity at Boiling Springs swimming