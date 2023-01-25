Swimming Notebook: Cumberland Valley boys capture Commonwealth title; Carlisle sweeps Big Spring

Cumberland Valley swimming made the long trek up Rte. 322 worthwhile Tuesday.

Facing Mid-Penn power State College, the Eagle boys captured the Commonwealth Division title and split a dual meet with the Little Lions, with the boys winning in 98-87 fashion and the girls dropping a 122-64 decision.

Since State College's entry into the Mid-Penn, Tuesday was the first time the CV boys defeated the Lions in a dual meet.

State College collected a majority of the victories, but CV had two swimmers climb atop the leaderboard, as Owen Brewer and Jonathan Chang paced the Eagle boys championship effort with two top swims each. Brewer went back-to-back with triumphs in the 50 free and 100 fly, clocking times of 22.73 and 54.69. Chang touched the wall for first in the 100 free and 100 back, hitting 47.42 and 53.34, respectively.

The Eagles host a tri meet with Cedar Cliff and Trinity Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Carlisle sweeps Big Spring

Four Carlisle swimmers raced to multiple first-place finishes as the Herd swept Big Spring in a nonleague dual meet Tuesday at Dickinson College’s Kline Center by scores of 98-71 (boys) and 101-67 (girls).

Maddy Coombs, Elizabeth Gobin and Ashleigh Booths each picked up a pair of top swims for the Carlisle girls. Coombs grabbed her first-place tallies in the 200 yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly with times of 2:11.46 and 58.93. Gobin sped to first in the 50 freestyle (26.89) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.13). Booths’ pacings of 2:06.65 and 57.65 in the 200 and 100 free events solidified her first-place marks.

On the boys side, Aidan Lippert hauled in a duet of individual top finishes. Lippert cruised to first in the 100 fly behind a time of 1:01.90 and earned his second trip atop the leaderboard in the 100 back with a time of 1:02.30. Nathan Sober and Melanie Robertson also collected wins in the 100 breaststroke events to aid the Herd cause.

Depth swung in advantage Carlisle, but that didn’t stop a bulk of Bulldogs from recording top times. Nicholas Egger and Caleb Stewart each grabbed two wins, with Egger going the distance in the 200 IM and 500 free. Stewart claimed first in the 50 and 100 free. For the girls, Courtney Cherricks went wire-to-wire in the 500 free, and Daniel Katora snared an additional victory for the boys in the 200 free.

Carlisle jumps back in the nonleague pool against Mechanicsburg Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The Bulldogs welcome Boiling Springs for a Colonial meet at 4:15 p.m.

Shamrocks, Panthers split

The Trinity boys blasted East Pennsboro in an 87-28 affair Tuesday, but the Panther girls evened the series and knocked down the Shamrocks in a 74-70 battle.

The Trinity boys were led by a handful of swimmers, including James Gaudion, Ryan Lee and Ian Gamber, who each secured two first-place swims. Gaudion raced to first in the 200 free and 100 fly while Lee sprinted by the competition in the 50 and 100 free. Gamber matched Gaudion and Lee’s performances in the 200 IM and 100 back. Josiah Garber and Max Jones also swam to first in the 100 breaststroke and 500 free.

For the girls, Hannah Turner and Rylee Maggio punctuated the East Penn win. Turner and Rylee Maggio each pulled in two top swims, coming in the 200 and 500 free, and in the 200 IM and 100 free. Older sister Brea Maggio earned first in the 50 free, and Elana Kanelos capped the Panther victory in the 100 breaststroke.

Trinity freshman Madelyn Blough did her share with wins in the 100 fly and 100 back, recording times of 1:01.46 and 1:07.05.

The Colonial counterparts receive some rest before returning to the pool deck Monday. The Panthers host Waynesboro at 5 p.m. while the Shamrocks hit the road to face James Buchanan.

Tuesday’s results

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 98, State College 87

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land 109, Cedar Cliff 52

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs 111, Waynesboro 58

Northern 100, Shippensburg 69

Trinity 87, East Pennsboro 28

Nonleague

Carlisle 97, Big Spring 72

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College 122, Cumberland Valley 64

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 128, Red Land 50

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro 86, Boiling Springs 84

Shippensburg 102, Northern 75

East Pennsboro 74, Trinity 70

Nonleague

Carlisle 101, Big Spring 67

Photos: Carlisle at Boiling Springs swimming