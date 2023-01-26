Swimming Notebook: Boiling Springs boys secure 2nd straight Colonial title; Carlisle battles Mechanicsburg

The Colonial Division title once again belongs to the Boiling Springs boys swimming team.

In a dual meet with Big Spring Thursday, the Bubbler boys secured their second straight Colonial Division title with a 116-65 score and polished off a perfect 7-0 league regular season. The Boiling Springs girls also claimed victory, defeating the Bulldogs 97-81 to finish 6-1 in Colonial action. An 86-84 setback to Waynesboro Tuesday prevented the Bubbler girls from capturing back-to-back Colonial crowns.

Thursday’s triumphs came with two more records for Boiling Springs, as Jillian Strine and Braelen Mowe each broke a Big Spring pool record. Strine set the 50 yard freestyle mark with a win in 24.57 seconds. Mowe followed with a record time of 51.86 in the 100 butterfly.

The Bubblers finish their regular season Feb. 2 in a home meet against Palmyra at 5 p.m. Big Spring returns to the pool deck for a league meet with Shippensburg Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

Carlisle, Mechanicsburg battle

The Carlisle and Mechanicsburg girls tied at 85 and the Wildcat boys squeaked by the Herd 89-80 in a highly contested nonleague meet Thursday in Mechanicsburg.

The Wildcats collected 13 victories to Carlisle’s nine, but it was the Herd’s depth that powered the tight competitions. Mechanicsburg had four swimmers each notch a pair of individual wins, including Lance and Daryn Ginter, Brenna Kretschman and Courtney Foose. Others to ascend the leaderboard were Declan Raniowski, Annabelle Hoover and Owen Smith.

Lance Ginter pocketed his top swims in the 200 free and 100 backstroke while Daryn slotted atop the leaderboard in the 50 free and 100 fly. Kretschman kickstarted Mechanicsburg's success with first place in the 200 free and later added a 100 back triumph to her evening. Foose doubled down with Daryn Ginter in the 50 free and raced to first in the 100 event.

For Carlisle, Maddy Coombs led the charge with wins in the 100 fly and 100 breaststroke. Elizabeth Gobin (500 free) joined Coombs in the win column for the girls. Cayden Plank (100 free) and Aidan Lippert (500 free) nabbed victories for the boys.

Carlisle wraps up its dual-meet season by visiting Hershey Tuesday at 4 p.m. Mechanicsburg welcomes Palmyra Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to cap its campaign.

Photos: Carlisle at Boiling Springs swimming