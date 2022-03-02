Surging sophomores: Local underclassmen to use growth in reaching goals at District 3 Championships

Cumberland Valley’s Jonathan Chang usually stretches out, which helps him clear his mind and loosen his muscles for his set of races for the day.

Boiling Springs’ Katie Buehler tends to listen to music, usually hip-hop and rap, to help get herself “hype” prior each swim meet.

For Chang and Buehler, sophomores at their respective schools, their pre-swim meet routines help them reach a strong headspace and sharpen their focus before they set into the blocks. The routines are just a sliver to the success they’ve forged in their still-infant high school careers, but they play a pivotal role.

Starting at noon Friday and Saturday, at Cumberland Valley High School’s natatorium, Chang and Buehler are set for their second District 3 swimming championships.

And they have the experience and momentum on their side.

“I am so excited,” Buehler said. “I am just excited to experience districts with a bigger team. I'm excited to race. I'm excited to stand on the podium. I am so excited. I have been excited ever since we left the meet last year.”

A portion of the excitement is owed to the improvement Chang and Buehler have witnessed since their freshman seasons. Over the course of their sophomore campaign, they said they’ve fine-tuned parts of their swimming techniques, which include dabbling in different strokes. Having a year of high school swimming under their collective belt helps on the mental side of the sport as well.

Chang and Buehler also cited guidance from coaches and upperclassmen as key cogs in their development. Buehler, ssaid she works with head coach Matt Brenner on improving her turns and starts and also uses video work to spot her next area of targeted improvements.

Chang’s family ties helped him acclimate to the high school pool. His older sister, Lauren, swims with the Cumberland Valley girls.

"She's a senior," said Chang, who also has a younger sister, Katie, on the team, "and even last year, she's been a big supporter of my swimming and really helped me deal with high school swimming a lot. And last year, the guy seniors like Tyler (Distenfield), Ian (So) and Trevor (Arms) were very inclusive of me, especially as a freshman. It really helped me love the swim team.”

Chang and Buehler also credit themselves for the growth they’ve displayed. Through the toilsome regular-season schedule, each noted countless hours of practice in the pool and the itch to want to drop times.

They developed, too, while navigating the coronavirus pandemic landscape. With remote instruction taking place last year, practice sessions carried a different feel, they said. This season, with a resurgence of normalcy, it took some readjusting to find their groove again.

“I think staying in during practice and trying my best during the workouts really helped condition me for high school,” Chang said, recognizing his improvements, “because I wasn't really as conditioned going into high school. And I think being confident before a race really helped keep me in the mindset going in if I was second or third-seeded.”

“I feel like I've definitely become more of an understanding, joyful person with being very understanding with myself and listening to myself and listening to my body and my thoughts and my mind,” Buehler said.

The postseason has been an overall adjustment as well. Last year’s setting included an empty viewing gallery in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19, and rather cardboard cut-outs substituted in the empty seats. Teams were also forced to generate their own momentum and spirit through cheers and chants due to the lack of noise in the natatorium.

There are no limitations this winter.

“I think the biggest change for me as a swimmer is just adjusting to this new schedule, because it's definitely been harder and more tiring,” Chang said, “going into practice every day after a full day of school, as opposed to last year where we only had half days, and I had a lot more rest. So, I think, dealing with this changing environment, and adapting to the current situation and learning how to move on from here is the biggest step that I've taken as a swimmer.”

Both did eventually find their groove, and it showed at the 2022 Mid-Penn Championships.

With the conference returning to its traditional format of Class 3A and Class 2A swimmers competing in the same races, the competition was ramped up. Chang corralled a pair of bronze-medal finishes, first in the boys 200 yard individual medley and the 100 freestyle. Buehler followed a similar pattern with a duo of fifth-place swims in the girls 200 IM and 100 butterfly.

With districts knocking on the door Friday and Saturday, it’s a competitive atmosphere Chang and Buehler are accustomed to. In last year’s championships, Buehler claimed the 2A girls 100 backstroke title. Chang rallied for fourth – and sixth-place finishes in the 3A 200 and 100 freestyles.

They’ll also be accompanied by additional sophomore standouts from the Sentinel-area contingent. Carlisle’s Madeline Coombs enters the district meet having mined gold and bronze in the girls 500 and 200 free and at Mid-Penns, and Buehler’s teammate Tess Naylor went six-eight in the girls 200 and 500 freestyles. On the boys’ side, Shippensburg’s Jed Ritchie nabbed fourth and fifth-place medals in the 500 free and 100 fly.

East Pennsboro's Samantha Kil rounded out the collective sophomore showcase with fifth-place tallies in the 100 back and 100 fly.

“I'm super nervous,” Buehler said with a laugh about heading into districts. “I always get nervous for any swim meet or just any swim that I'm doing, but that's just me. I'm going to be very confident going into the race, but I am definitely going to be nervous. Not because I feel like I won't do my best but just because it's a championship and, for me, the nerves have only ever helped me go faster.”

With the anxiousness comes a rush of eagerness. Chang and Buehler each carry individual goals they hope to accomplish — which mostly includes shaving seconds off their seed times — but the zeal to ascend to the medal stand with their teammates is the driving force.

“Everyone’s always on the side cheering for everyone at meets,” Buehler said. “We're such a very strong, family oriented team. It’s really beautiful."

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

