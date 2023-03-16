LEWISBURG — With Wyoming Seminary’s Ryleigh Collins bearing down from the adjacent lane, Jillian Strine took once last glance, and breath, toward Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner and her Bubbler teammates standing poolside at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.

It’s been a common procedure for Strine during her high school career, as a way to absorb nonverbal guidance when she’s in the water.

But this last glance, and breath, carried a strong meaning.

In the final 12 yards of her PIAA Class 2A 100-yard freestyle Thursday, the Boiling Springs senior found an extra gear. The late surge, with Collins 0.15 seconds behind, pushed Strine to a fourth-place finish and a new program-record time of 51.56.

“The last 12 yards is what really mattered the most in that race,” Strine said. “Because when we were going into that third wall, it was pretty dead even; that’s what Coach Brenner said. And he was like, ‘That last 12 yards, something really kicked in, and you were able to finish well.'

“I did tell him this, but it’s because I looked over and was able to see them as I was finishing. I took my last breath, and I put my head down, and I finished that race.”

In her preliminary swim, Strine tied for fifth with Quaker Valley’s Emily Connors at 52.11. The prelim acted as a test run of sorts for the Bubbler senior, as she was able to identify areas needing improvement.

The feeling of tying added an extra kick of motivation to her night swim. Strine promised herself a different result.

“I really was just spinning my arms, and going through my walls, I really wanted to try and hit quick under-waters which is something that I didn't do this morning,” Strine said. “I kind of took bigger under-waters and took fewer of them. But this time, I really kept them short and fast, and it projected me through the water.”

Strine’s ascension led to surpassing the Bubbler 100 free record. In the span of 28 hours, she broke three program marks. Strine smashed her own 200 and 50 free records, eradicating the 200 in her PIAA fourth-place finish, and the 50 in her lead leg of the 200 free relay Wednesday.

Mount Pleasant's Lily King won the 100 free race in a PIAA record time of 48.93.

“It feels great,” Strine said. “I'm really proud of myself for the way that I finished out this season, and how I finished out my high school career. I'm really excited to have been a part of these really fast, amazing swims. Having a new pool record, in the heat I was swimming, that's so amazing. I couldn't have done this without a lot of great competition.”

Cupping the newest addition to her medal collection, Strine was asked what the Boiling Springs program, and high school swimming in general, has meant to her.

Similar to her last breath taken in the 100 free, one that boosted her to fourth place in the final 12 yards, Strine took a moment to compose the right words.

“I am going to miss this atmosphere so much,” she said, “and I'm just so excited to be a part of this. My team … I'm gonna miss them so much. They're like a family. I had a heart-to-heart with Coach Brenner. He’s a great coach for me, and I think that he really pushed me to be my best this season, and I could not have wanted anything more for my senior year.

“Everything that I have accomplished, I am proud to say that I accomplished.”

Close 1 of 5 Photos: 2023 PIAA 2A Girls Swimming Championships Scenes from the finals of the 2023 PIAA 2A Girls Swimming Championships Wednesday at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium. 1 of 5