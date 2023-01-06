Shippensburg swimmers rally to support teammate in the midst of mother's cancer battle

Shippensburg junior Kimber Beeler crouches or stands tall at the end of the pool deck, showering her Greyhound teammates with cheers as they approach the far wall in their races.

Kimber arrives at every Shippensburg swim practice and meet with a smile. Her upbeat presence lifts her fellow swimmers before they dive into the pool.

At home, Kimber maintains the same positive outlook for the most important person in her life: her mom, Amanda, who is battling brain cancer.

“It’s really difficult. Mostly just seeing how it's affecting her, both mentally and physically,” Kimber said. “Mostly when I would have to see her in the hospital, crying and everything, it was really difficult. So, I just try to be there for her and kind of keep myself together. I really do try to keep everything together and try to stay optimistic about everything. And that really does help her a little bit.”

Amanda was diagnosed in October 2021. The cancer spread to her lungs and has progressed to her brain. Amanda underwent radiation treatments, and for a period of time, was affected by seizures due to swelling of the brain.

The process led to a kidney and tumor removal. The cancer no longer protrudes the lungs. Additional radiation is a possible next step.

“She tries to have that positive mindset,” Kimber said. “I know it's difficult for her, but throughout all of it. I definitely just tried to keep her positive about it. And I think that’s just the hardest part, is just her being able to believe that she's gonna get out of it. And I tried pushing that onto her.”

The Greyhound family

The Beelers aren’t alone.

Kimber informed head coach Jonathan Hoffman of her family’s situation prior to the season, saying that she might need to miss the occasional practice or meet to assist her mom. As the season progressed, Hoffman began to sketch an idea.

“I just kind of talked to the boosters to see if there was anything we could do to help,” Hoffman said. “That's where we started to think about, ‘Well, what could we do, and not just financially, but just to show them that they have the support of the swim community and really everyone in the community?’”

Shippensburg landed on the “Swim, Dive, Fight — Together” fundraiser, which included a T-shirt sale, special swim caps for the team and a Jan. 17 meet dedicated to supporting the Beeler family.

“In this family we swim, we dive, we fight together” is the motto that adorns the gear. While the formal shirt sales ended Dec. 30, extras will be available at the meet, where the 'Hounds will sport their supportive caps with all proceeds benefiting the Beeler family.

“We really wanted to not just show that we have her back, but then also really try to provide some kind of financial support for them as well in whatever way we could,” Hoffman said.

“Hearing about her mom was really upsetting,” teammate and close friend Bryce Pattillo said. “I know Kimber was going through a hard patch with that. So, knowing that the team wanted to do something for her, and that we can actually pull it together, it's really cool.”

The team also launched a GoFundMe Dec. 20 with a goal of $1,000. As of Wednesday, it had reached $1,050 and Shippensburg raised the target to $2,000.

“I was really surprised when they did tell me,” Kimber said of the fundraiser and meet. “I feel very grateful that I'm able to have team members support me in that way.”

‘I’m just trying to not take anything for granted’

In some respects, Kimber placed swimming and other school activities — she plays guitar, is a member of the Ship marching band and track and field team and participates in a handful of other clubs — on the backburner. She wanted to be there for Amanda.

“I really do try to make sure that I do everything with my mom as much as I can,” Kimber said, “whether it be watching a movie with her or just talking to her. I’m just trying to not take anything for granted and really appreciate her because you never know what's going to happen, especially with all the things that have been going on with her for the past year.”

She shows her appreciation in those little moments while providing a hand in various tasks, from driving her mom to appointments and around town, to helping unpack groceries.

“It's just been a little difficult for her just because she's stuck at home,” Kimber said. “She's (naturally) a busy person.”

But school activities also provide a needed escape.

“I'm in a bunch of different things, mostly because it helps keep me distracted,” Kimber said. “And it just helps me not really think too much about the bad stuff. It definitely does help me stay more positive just because of the environment that I'm in with all of those things. They're very positive environments.”

‘She’s a strong person’

Junior Kylie Ramsey is inspired by Kimber’s unfettered spirit. The unbound positivity created learning opportunities not only for Ramsey, but Pattillo and the entire Shippensburg team.

“She's a strong person,” Ramsey said. “She's always showing up, and she's helping everyone get focused and she just takes swimming and everything else seriously. You can tell that she's a hard worker.”

“Don't take things for granted,” Pattillo said of what he’s drawn from Kimber, “and always keep your head up and look in a positive direction.”

Hoffman has watched the team rally around the Beeler family. He's seen each member pull from Kimber’s well of positive vibes.

“Really just showing a positive attitude through all circumstances and just continuing to push yourself and to push through any challenges that you might have to overcome, and not let it impact what you do on a day-to-day basis, even though what you're going through can be really, really difficult,” Hoffman said. “It's been really encouraging to see her do that for teammates and then also see the team kind of get her back and show support for her.”

And Kimber, while maintaining that consistent spark of positivity, is learning from the most important person in her life: Amanda.

“She's definitely shown how good of a fighter she's been,” Kimber said. “As many times she's gone through it, she still perseveres and is able to get through it. It's a good role-model figure.”

