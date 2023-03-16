In Thursday morning’ preliminary session at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium, Lee secured a finals berth in the 100 breaststroke event, finishing eighth with a time of 59.12 seconds. It’s his first entry into the breaststroke finals at the state meet.

Lee was the only local swimmer to reach the finals, but several others booked consolation appearances. Teammate James Gaudion qualified for the 100 freestyle consolations with a 15th-place time of 48.63 and placed 19th in the 100 backstroke at 54.87. The Boiling Springs quartet of Braelen Mowe, Nick Trabucco, Keegan Williamson and EJ Heyman went for 12th in the 400 free relay in 3:18.56. Heyman also advanced to the 100 back consolations, striking 14th with a time of 54.35.