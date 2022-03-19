PIAA Swimming: Trinity's Kari Powell mashes 2A 100 breaststroke seed time, highlights finals

LEWISBURG — It all came together for Trinity’s Kari Powell Saturday morning, and the Shamrock junior could be well on her way to her second straight state title.

Because in her preliminary 100 yard breaststroke swim Saturday at the PIAA Class 2A Championships at Bucknell University, Powell mashed her seed time of 1:04.21 and turned in a blazing 1:02.96 to claim the top time in the event heading into Saturday night’s finals.

“Everything about it felt good,” Powell said of her swim. “I got some motivation from my 50 [in the IM] last night, and I just tried to carry that energy on into today.”

Powell’s splits came in at 29.16 and 33.80 seconds. Her 33.80 back-end split was something she hadn’t accomplished in “forever,” she said.

“It means everything,” Powell said of the chance at another gold medal. “I've been looking forward to this all year now, and I’m just trying to enjoy the moment and enjoy this time.”

Powell wasn’t the only area swimmer to advance to Saturday night’s finals as Boiling Springs’ Katie Buehler and Jillian Strine each navigated their way to a night swim. Buehler booked her direct flight to the finals in the 100 backstroke at fourth place and went 57.23. Strine did so in the 100 freestyle, taking sixth place with a time of 52.90. The Bubblers’ 400 free relay team, including Strine, Buehler, Tess Naylor and Kyleigh Hostetter also moved onto the finals at third place with a time of 3:38.06.

For East Pennsboro, Sam Kil guaranteed herself a charge at a state medal in the 100 back, hitting eighth place with a time of 59.53. Sam Kil, older sister Isabella, Tyya Peiffer and Sara Turner also grabbed sixth-place honors in the 400 free relay. Isabella Kil and Turner missed the finals in their respective events — the 100 breaststroke and 500 free — by one spot and will swim in consolations.

Trinity’s Bramley Hawkins will also see a night swim in the consolations in the 100 free after recording the 16th-best time. Naylor and Big Spring’s Courtney Cherricks swam in the 500 free but missed consolations, taking 21st and 24th place.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

