PIAA Swimming: Trinity's Kari Powell buckles down for 2nd state gold medal in 100 breaststroke

LEWISBURG — Trinity’s Kari Powell vividly remembered the desire of wanting more and to improve.

It was after her District 3 gold-medal swim in the 100 yard breaststroke. Powell was pleased with the result — a gold medal — but for her standards, she felt her time of 1:04.21 left more to be desired.

In Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships at Bucknell University, Powell found that desire and then some. Carrying the extra drive, Powell buckled down a time of 1:02.65, slicing nearly two seconds off her seed time to capture back-to-back state gold medals.

“I kept remembering how I felt after districts,” Powell said, “I just wasn't satisfied. And I just kind of used that throughout my practices [ahead of states] and kept it in the back of my head and it paid off.”

Prior to her scorching 1:02.65 final, Powell stirred the momentum early Saturday morning with a preliminary time of 1:02.96. It set the stage for her night swim, which ultimately secured her the second gold medal.

Powell’s splits between her prelim and final swim also followed a uniform pattern. In her prelim, Powell blazed to a 29.16 opening leg. Saturday night, it was .01 second better at 29.15. The larger margin came in the back 50 yards where she went 33.80 in the morning before flipping the switch in the finals with a 33.50.

“My prelims race definitely gave me more confidence going into this,” Powell said. “I just wanted to have fun and enjoy this.”

It wasn’t all fun and games for the Shamrock junior over the course of the season, though, as Powell coped with the pressure of playing title defense for a second consecutive state gold medal. But through the thick of the pressure, she felt she was able to steel her nerves and go out and swim to the best of her ability.

That composure was on full display in Saturday’s finals race as well with Indiana High School’s Peyton Scott hot on Powell’s heels in the adjacent lane through the first 50 yards. Scott trailed less than a second behind into the second wall turn. Powell remained steady in the final 50 yards to pull out the victory.

“I just tried to not let the pressure get to me,” Powell said, “and I knew it was anyone’s game throughout the season and that nothing was a given.”

Powell also returned to the throne after having her opportunity at state gold stripped her freshman year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trinity head coach Sam Shirtliff identified that as a steppingstone in Powell’s maturity, in helping her once again ascend atop the state podium.

“It’s amazing,” Shirtliff said of seeing Powell haul in her second state gold medal. “The obstacles she's overcome since her freshman year, with her freshman year going the way it did, getting to states and having it shut down, for her to turn around and be a back to back champion in the 100 breast, I couldn't be more proud.”

For Powell, she’s going to continue to enjoy the moment.

“This has always been my goal,” Powell said. “I remember when I was a little girl, watching these on TV and watching my friends that are older get on the podium, and I just always wanted to know that was like.”

“Every day in the pool, when she's practicing with her high school team or with her club team,” Shirtliff said, “she helps the people next to her want to be better. Her humbleness, it says a lot. Her actions say a lot.”

Bubblers add to medal collection

In a collective Friday performance that comprised five state medals, the Boiling Springs swim team tacked on three more medals Saturday to cap what was an impressive two-day state championship showcase.

In Saturday’s medal haul, Jillian Strine struck fifth place in the 100 freestyle, Katie Buehler nabbed fifth as well in the 100 backstroke and the quartet of Strine, Buehler, Tess Naylor and Kyleigh Hostetter took fourth in the 400 free relay.

“You have expectations and obviously goals going into the season,” Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner said, “but that's part of it. It's really coming together as a team. It's really appreciating each other, and I feel like bringing out the best in each other. It took a little bit of a time to do that, but I think overall, the weekend, we hit or exceeded every goal that we put down on paper weeks ago or months ago or even before. So, I was so happy and proud of the girls and guys and this team atmosphere.”

Strine was the first to medal Saturday in the 100 free. The Bubbler junior continued her flair for shaving time off her seedings by cutting nearly half a second in her preliminary swim before trimming about one second off her finals showing. When all was said and done, Strine nailed down a time of 52.15 to take fifth-place laurels.

“Going in,” Strine said, “I just wanted to take out a strong 50 (yards) and hold on. And for that last 15 yards into the wall, I just kept my head down and didn’t breathe. Honestly, I thought I was going to pass out.”

Buehler took her turn next in the 100 back. The Boiling Springs sophomore entered the finals race seeded fourth and finished fifth overall, touching the wall in 56.71, an improvement from her preliminary time of 57.23. Strine, Buehler, Naylor and Hostetter concluded Day 2 with the fourth-place finish in the 400 free relay and went 3:35.90, more than two seconds below their preliminary time.

The Boiling Springs girls placed fifth as a team with 120 points while the boys garnered 17th-place honors with 57.50 points.

“Obviously, the top end swimmers were up on the podium,” Brenner said, “and then also it's a lot of unsung heroes, like two of our senior captains that we're going to be missing a lot next year iin Kylie Hostetter and Nathan Book. I feel like they've done a great job of making everybody feel like they have an important role on the team, and it didn't matter if you're up on the mental stand at states or you're brand new swimmer, I think they did a phenomenal job as seniors in bringing the team and family together as the season went on. And I think this weekend was a perfect example of what they did behind the scenes to make everybody feel like they were an integral part, which they were.”

Other local highlights

East Pennsboro kept the momentum rolling from Friday into Saturday as the Panthers reached the podium on two more occasions. Sam Kil was the individual swimmer to earn state hardware as she nabbed seventh place in the 100 back behind a time of 58.49. The group of Sam and Isabella Kil, Sara Turner and Tyya Peiffer also navigated a fifth-place finish in the 400 relay at 3:35.95.

In consolations, Sara Turner took ninth place in the 500 free and Isabella Kil finished 10th in the 100 breaststroke. The Panther girls placed fourth as a team with 122 tallies.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

