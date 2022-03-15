PIAA Swimming: Swimmers to watch heading into the 2022 Championships

For many Sentinel-area swimmers, this week is the moment they’ve been waiting and preparing for all season long.

Starting Wednesday morning, the 2022 PIAA Swimming Championships open at Bucknell University’s Gerhard Fieldhouse. Class 3A will begin the action Wednesday and Thursday, and Class 2A will close out the four-day slate Friday and Saturday.

Following is a team-by-team breakdown for this year’s state championships.

Big Spring

Classification: 2A

Swimmers to watch: Matthew Raudabaugh, sr.

Notes: Step two of three has been checked off the list. After mining gold in the boys 100 yard breaststroke at the District 3 Championships March 5, and smashing the district record in the process, Raudabaugh angles to end his Bulldog career with a bang by nabbing his second straight state gold medal. The Big Spring senior is also set to compete in the 100 butterfly and swim in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Boiling Springs

Classification: 2A

Swimmers to watch: Braelen Mowe, jr.; Jillian Strine, jr.; Katie Buehler, so.; Tess Naylor, so.

Notes: Mowe enters the state championships having added a bevy of district medals to his collection. The Bubbler junior swam to gold in both the 200 individual medley and 100 fly, breaking the school record in the IM. Strine and Buehler each hauled in a district gold medal as well. Strine dashed to first in the 50 free while Buehler cruised to the top time in the 100 backstroke. Strine, Buehler, Naylor and Kyleigh Hostetter also aim to make noise in the 400 free relay, where they upset top-seeded East Pennsboro on Day 2 of districts.

Carlisle

Classification: 3A

Swimmers to watch: Madeline Coombs, so.

Notes: It’s been quite the year for Carlisle’s sophomore phenom, and the success shouldn’t stop at states. Coombs comes off a districts showcase where she swam to fourth place in the 500 free and fifth place in the 200 free. She previously out-matched the rest of the 500 free field at the Mid-Penn Championships.

Cumberland Valley

Classification: 3A

Swimmers to watch: Jennifer Bolden, sr.; Presley Staretz, sr.

Notes: Bolden could feel right at home in Gerhard as she’s committed to swim at Bucknell following her Eagle tenure. Home pool advantage or not, Bolden has her sights set on the medal podium after silver – and bronze-medal swims at districts in the 100 and 200 free. Staretz’s faculty in multiple strokes helped her grab second-place honors at districts in the 200 IM. She could also make a run at a Top 8 finish in the 500 free.

East Pennsboro

Classification: 2A

Swimmers to watch: Sara Turner, sr.; Isabella Kil, sr.; Samantha Kil, so.

Notes: Turner claimed gold at the district championships in the 200 IM while the Kil sisters both forged solid showings. Isabella Kil cracked the top two in the 100 fly and breaststroke while younger sister Samantha followed a uniform pattern, touching the wall for silver in the 100 back. Together, the Panther trio should also flash high-level swims in the 200 medley and 400 free relay.

Shippensburg

Classification: 2A

Swimmers to watch: Jed Ritchie, so.

Notes: Ritchie continues to swim well beyond his years and his district championships performance was testament of that as the Greyhound sophomore navigated a silver-medal time in the 500 free and a fifth-place finish in the 100 fly. Expect Ritchie to be in contention in the 500 free Saturday.

Trinity

Classification: 2A

Swimmers to watch: Kari Powell, jr.; Ryan Lee, jr.; Nick Shelly, sr.; James Gaudion, so.

Notes: Similar to Raudabaugh — but in the girls contingent — Powell aims to play title defense in the 100 breaststroke Saturday, having claimed the top laurel in last year’s state championships. Previously, Powell also took home gold medals in the event at districts and Mid-Penns. On the boys side, Lee, Shelly and Gaudion will each vie for medals in their respective events.

