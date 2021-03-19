PIAA Swimming Notebook: Big Spring's Matthew Raudabaugh, Trinity's Kari Powell pocket impressive Class 2A golds

Trinity’s Kari Powell was all business on the blocks during Friday’s PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley.

This was especially true during her final swim of the day, the 100-yard breaststroke.

Powell, the top seed entering the race, led wire-to-wire to earn a state championship with her time of 1:03.48.

Not only did the sophomore drop 0.6 seconds off her seed time, but she won the race in dominating fashion by 0.72.

“I was in shock. I didn’t know what to say. It felt so good,” Powell said. “I definitely always have to have my first 50 fast. I knew I had to go out fast and bring it home. I could see her catching up that last 25 so I knew I had to kick in the finish.”

“It was such a strong swim,” Shamrocks coach Samantha Shirtliff said. “She swam a confident race and knew what she needed to do. Coming in seeded first, she kept a level head and stayed upbeat throughout the meet, which led to her success.”

Big Spring junior Matthew Raudabaugh also notched a gold medal, winning the 2A boys 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.83.

Raudabaugh’s swim earned the first PIAA swimming gold in Big Spring history.