PIAA Swimming: Northern's Bill Resser catches break following state championship postponement with birth of granddaughter
PIAA Swimming

PIAA Swimming: Northern's Bill Resser catches break following state championship postponement with birth of granddaughter

Northern's Bill Resser, center, did get one break from the PIAA swimming championships being postponed. He was able to see his granddaughter be born March 14.

In the midst of disappoint, something positive occurred for Northern coach Bill Resser and family when the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships scheduled for March 13-14 were postponed.

Resser’s daughter, Jenna Mercatili, was due to deliver his second grandchild March 21.

Ironically, Mercatili and husband Phillip Mercatili are also swim coaches, at private school Wyoming Seminary.

Because of the postponement at states, both Resser and Phillip Mercatili were able to be there when Jenna gave birth to a daughter March 14, one week early.

“When (the PIAA) made the announcement, I called my wife, who was with my daughter. We headed right there,” Resser said. “That aspect worked out really well.”

